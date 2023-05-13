WATCH: Biden Decries White Suprmacy™ in Commencement Speech at Historically Black College

President Brandon — fond as he is of reminding black people that they “ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him — took to historically black Howard University in Washington, D.C., to lecture them some more about how they ought to behave.

(Brandon’s handlers later sent him out to express his deepest regret for telling blacks they aren’t black unless they vote for him.)

Biden’s handler dressed his corpse up in an elegant robe so as to convey the majesty of the moment, handed him his script, and sent him out to wow the blacks with his stunningness and braveness.

Predictably, the speech included a hearty condemnation of the alleged scourge of White Supremacy™ in America. As evidence of the White Supremacy™ epidemic, Biden referenced the Charlottesville attack from 2017 in which one single person was killed, which was actually a white lady.

In 2017, in Charlottesville, Virgina, crazed Neo-Nazis… came out of the fields literally with torches, carrying Nazi banners from the woods and the fields… something I never thought I would see in America… Emerging from dark rooms and remote fields… Hate never goes away… it never goes away, it only hides under the rocks.

Just replace “Neo-Nazis” with Jews, and this totally could’ve been a Hitler speech.

It evokes imagery of a Zombie apocalypse movie or something. Where were these “fields” and “dark rooms” from which the “Neo-Nazis” emerged?

Biden didn’t specify how many of the “Neo-Nazis” in Charlotte were feds of the Ray Epps variety.

Try as one might, isn’t it weird that it’s literally almost impossible to track down a gang of White Supremacists™ beating up lone black people on the streets of America?

Yet, with just a few minutes on Twitter, one can track down clip after clip of “urban youths” beating the snot out of white and Asian victims.

Another brutal attack on a lone white by a gang of blacks.

Another video that the media will never publish.

Another victim who will be ignored.

The whole notion of white privilege is an anti-white lie. pic.twitter.com/I13wUAWr2A — Udger (@Udger4) May 12, 2023

A nine year old White girl is savagely beaten by a group of Blacks on a school bus. Zero National media coverage. Why? Because the victim is White. The reality… close to 600,000 White Americans are victim of Black violent crime every year most of which is completely ignored… pic.twitter.com/5nC2Kv460M — National Identity Awareness (@NationalAware) May 9, 2023

A schoolgirl (13) in Longford was seen being viciously attacked by 3 African girls in footage posted online on 15/09/2022.

When her mother contacted the school looking for answers, she was asked: "was her daughter racist in any way that might have instigated the incident" pic.twitter.com/VtvTYEIYHV — Diversity in Ireland (@DiversityinIre1) May 4, 2023

Are we expected to believe that, were such videos out there in the ether, the race baiters at MSNBC would not play them every hour on the hour and a few times in between for good measure to drive home the White Supremacy™ narrative?

Where are they?

Where is the visual evidence of the rampant assault on precious Persons of Color™ in America?

Where’s the statistical evidence of White Supremacist™ violence?

How come MSNBC’s Race Lady Joy-Ann Reid never brings up official FBI crime statistics that show black people are overrepresented in every category of violent crime? That, while roughly 13% of the population, blacks commit 51% of murders and 53% of robberies?