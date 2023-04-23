WATCH: Bill Maher Asks Why Black Celebrities Never Talk About Black-on-Black Violence

Bill Maher is extremely hit-or-miss as a political commentator. He routinely mixes astute sociopolitical observations with the kind of liberal brain rot common to corporate media pundits like himself.

It doesn’t help that Maher’s audience, as Christopher Hitchens once accurately observed, “will clap at apparently anything.”

This take, though, he got completely right on his April 21, 2023, show.

Maher: “Most of the shootings [in Chicago] are young black men killing other young black men. Is that not correct?”

Guest: “Yeah that’s correct.”

Maher: “Okay, much more than what the cops do. Why doesn’t anybody talk about that? Why aren’t there a hundred giant black celebrities who would have the respect of those people saying what are you doing to yourselves? Why are you killing each other?”

The answer, of course, is that addressing black-on-black crime does not further the narrative that White Supremacy™ is the sole source of everything wrong in the entire history of the world.

Related: Massive Police Presence in Downtown Chicago as the City Braces for Another Weekend of Teen Mayhem

Often the corporate media will blame White Supremacy™ for rampant black-on-black crime in any of America’s cities, arguing that poverty breeds criminality and that white people are responsible for black poverty, ergo black-on-black crime is white people’s fault.

In other instances, they’ll claim the phenomenon of widespread black-on-black crime is actually a myth, and that it doesn’t exist at all.

Via the Southern Poverty Law Center:

White supremacists frequently like to manipulate crime statistics in order to claim that nonwhite minorities, particularly African-Americans, are far more crime-prone and the source of most violent crime against whites. Indeed, it is a core belief that this is the case, and many white nationalist ideologues — including politician and pundit Patrick Buchanan, Jared Taylor of American Renaissance, and the Council of Conservative Citizens — all have made considerable hay out of proffering “studies” laden with risibly bad statistics and other evidence to make their case.

(Debunking the propaganda is exhausting. Official FBI crime statistics show that blacks are overrepresented in every category of violent interpersonal and property crime.)

Also, it’s worth noting that some courageous black celebrities do, in fact, address black-on-black crime. Presidential candidate Larry Elder immediately comes to mind, as do Candace Owens and the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

All of them are regularly smeared in the mainstream press as “Uncle Toms” – the pejorative term for black people who are perceived to act as collaborators with white oppressors.

For all these reasons and more, black celebrities interested in staying in the good graces of polite liberal society keep their mouths shut and stick to the anti-white script.