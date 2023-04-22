WATCH: Purple-Haired Congress Creature Decries 'Gender Inequity' in Crash Test Dummies

In a recent House of Representatives hearing, purple-haired Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) lamented the lack of crash test dummy gender equity.

gender inequity in crash testing dummies 🤦‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/o7ByApM1Be — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 21, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the initiative to include more female crash test dummies in safety tests is the brainchild of part-time Secretary of Transportation and full-time gay celebrity Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The World Economic Forum is also fully on board with the push: “The new dummies could change how future cars, driver seats and other vehicle safety features are designed, making roads safer for female drivers.”

But wait a second! one might interject. The social engineers constantly bombard us through the corporate media with claims that biological sex is a social construct.

Via Forbes:

“There is no one parameter that makes a person biologically male or female. In fact, many conditions make assigning a biological sex quite difficult.”

How is it possible, then, to design a “female” crash test dummy if sex is mythological?

I got a taste of the nihilistic postmodern gender ideology early on, before the depravity was exported to the culture at large, while studying at a mid-sized state university in Georgia in 2009. Back then, transgenderism was still a novel lifestyle; the culture had not yet been saturated in it, and it was mostly confined to cosmopolitan subcultures in large urban centers and, of course, within liberal arts faculties in higher education.

While I was enrolled in an elective sociology course titled Race, Class, and Gender Inequality, the professor, an ultra-butch bulldog of a woman with a giant peace medallion around her neck, announced to the class that biological sex was a construct.

I was naïve, having never heard such a claim made with such conviction before. I raised my hand.

“What about sex hormones?” I asked.

“Women have testosterone too, and men have estrogen,” the professor responded.

“What about genitalia?” I followed up.

“There are people called intersex that have both,” the professor replied, at this point becoming visibly agitated that I had dared to challenge her claim. The rest of the class — nearly all white, female future HuffPo readers with a few people of color seated in the first row to compensate for their lack of privilege, as the professor put it — sat quietly and internalized the propaganda.

“What about chromosomes?” I asked.

Around and around we went. I left class that day in a state of utter confusion that a grown woman, ostensibly well-read and lettered in a position of authority, could make such obviously false and easily disputed claims with such earnestness.

It was an Earth-shattering realization for a 22-year-old that I had taken on student loan debt to be immersed in a counterfactual fantasy world of Social Justice™ ideology where material facts matter not at all.