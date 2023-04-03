Pandemic Privateers: The 40 (Largely Chinese) COVID Profiteers-Turned-Billionaires

A Forbes article from 2021 has resurfaced, documenting the spectacular riches generated by the COVID-19 pandemic that birthed no fewer than 40 (largely Chinese) billionaires.

Via Forbes:

A record 493 new billionaires joined the list this year, propelled by a red-hot stock market and unprecedented economic stimulus. Among those newcomers are at least 40 new entrants who draw their fortunes from companies involved in fighting Covid-19. Some, such as Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and BioNTech cofounder Uğur Şahin, have become household names thanks to the vaccines they helped develop. Others got rich making everything from personal protective equipment and diagnostic tests to antibody treatments and software that helps authorities schedule vaccination campaigns, which will be essential in reopening economies and returning to normal life.

The list consists of many Western Moderna/BioNTech investors and executives but even more Chinese medical device/mask/biotech entrepreneurs, with a few Indian participants sprinkled in.

These are not self-made men, as the popular mythology surrounding the billionaire class goes to justify their exorbitant wealth. Rather, the U.S. taxpayer, as he always does, funded the research these people used to generate their profits.

Via Health Policy Watch:

The United States invested at least $31.9 billion in public funds directly into the development, production and purchasing of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines through channels ranging from the National Institutes of Health to the Department of Defense. That vast pool of U.S. public funding was indispensable to the development of mRNA vaccines that have netted Moderna and Pfizer over $100 billion in sales revenues since their launch, an amount is 20 times greater than the budget of the World Health Organization (WHO) for 2020-21.

Moderna, in turn, recently funneled $400 million in kickbacks to Anthony Fauci’s wing of the NIH, the NIAID, which is distributed mafia-style to the various capos in his employ.

Everyone gets rich — Chinese and American oligarch alike — except, of course, the middle-class taxpayer who bankrolls these Public Health™ schemes.

What’s more, these oligarchs’ enormous profits would not have been possible without the lockdowns and vaccine/mask mandates enforced, ultimately, at the barrel of a state gun. They hijacked the government, cloaked themselves in its authority, and then abused its power to further extract wealth from America’s dying middle class.

If and when serious leaders — with sincerely held beliefs and a will to executive justice — assume political power in the United States (a pipe dream, perhaps), all of the people on this Forbes list and their co-conspirators need to be aggressively prosecuted and their ill-gotten wealth confiscated under the kind of RICO statues normally only applied to mafia leaders.

“Grand juries will indict a ham sandwich,” as the famous legal maxim goes, which Trump’s recent indictment over years-old alleged hush payments to cover up an affair proves.

So where are the grand juries for these people?

Where’s the rain?