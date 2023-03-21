Big Pharma Developing Bird Flu Vaccines 'Just in Case'

The corporate media’s hyping of bird flu hasn’t reached COVID-19 proportions yet. But reporting on the subject has increased in intensity and frequency in recent weeks, which forces the speculation that this could be the next “thing” in the endless litany of terrors used by the corporate state to consolidate social control.

Via Reuters:

Some of the world’s leading makers of flu vaccines* [emphasis added] say they could make hundreds of millions of bird flu shots for humans within months if a new strain of avian influenza ever jumps across the species divide. One current outbreak of avian flu known as H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b has killed record numbers of birds and infected mammals. Human cases, however, remain very rare, and global health officials have said the risk of transmission between humans is still low. Executives at three vaccine manufacturers – GSK Plc (GSK.L) Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and CSL Seqirus, owned by CSL Ltd (CSL.AX) – told Reuters they are already developing or about to test sample human vaccines that better match the circulating subtype, as a precautionary measure against a future pandemic.

*At the risk of splitting hairs, why not just call them “pharmaceutical companies” instead of “leading makers of flu vaccines.” I suspect this phrasing is the fruit of some industry-funded, PR firm-directed focus group.

Vaccine makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'; rich nations lock in supplieshttps://t.co/0IKHP9Atza — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) March 20, 2023

Continuing via Reuters:

Many of the potential pandemic shots are pre-approved by regulators, based on data from human trials showing the vaccines are safe and prompt an immune response, a process already used with seasonal flu vaccines. This means they might not require further human trials, even if they have to be tweaked to better match whichever strain does jump to humans. Data on how well the vaccines actually protect against infection would be gathered in real-time. [emphasis added]

So there’s a looming pandemic out there, and the viral makeup of the pathogen is presumably not definitively known yet (how could it be known if it’s evolving in the wild as they claim and not being engineered intentionally by humans), but these companies have preemptively been granted carte blanche by the Public Health™ authorities to distribute their pre-made injections with absolutely no real-world evidence of efficacy or safety whatsoever.

This is Operation Warp Speed on steroids. Frankly, the malfeasance is so clear that anyone who hasn’t yet grasped what really goes on in Public Health™, having just been through the COVID fiasco, maybe just can’t be helped.

So, where is the bird flu pandemic — one that the pharmaceutical companies are so confident is in the cards that they’re investing in therapeutics for it — going to come from?

A case I previously made at PJ Media is that the U.S. government is possibly engineering weaponized strains of avian flu in an unregulated virology lab somewhere. What we know for sure is that such labs are located across the world, in Ukraine (where the State Department has confirmed there are numerous U.S.-run biolabs in the middle of a warzone), Kazakhstan, and Uganda, among dozens of other locations.