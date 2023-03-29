Is 'Trans Terrorism' the Next Big Thing?

Compound the presence of unchecked mental illness misdiagnosed as “gender dysmorphia” with a social license to blame personal grievances on society at large and nonstop corporate media propaganda fueling ideologically-driven rage. Throw in mood disturbances caused by artificial hormones. What does it equal?

According to Tucker Carlson, the answer is a new phenomenon he has dubbed “trans terrorism.”

On his March 28 show, Carlson floated the concept in the aftermath of the Nashville, Tenn., school shooting that has captured the current media cycle.

Tucker Carlson: "We seem to be watching the rise of Trans Terrorism.." “Somehow we can’t see the [Trans] killer‘s manifesto. Why is that? It’s not accidental. It would make the obvious undeniable. The Trans movement is targeting Christians.” pic.twitter.com/6RlWSecXu6 — BIG DAVE (@2bz4thot) March 29, 2023

There is no shortage of video evidence available on the web to confirm the theory that hate-filled identity politics and mental illness drive this newly described form of violence. PJ Media’s Matt Margolis covered some of them recently, but there are many more.

For instance, we have a young gentleman using the handle “PinkoScum” below, who “advocate[e]… for trans people to arm ourselves” to combat “the genocide we are facing.”

Another trans lunatic showing off ‘her’ gun. Why are these mentally ill people not locked up in a psychiatric facility? pic.twitter.com/iPjY9TRMNu — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) March 28, 2023

The conditions are all present to manufacture trans terrorists.

They have the requisite identity-based grievance. The corporate media fuels their self-righteous anger and cheers them on.

And now we have precedent — something for the children to mimic in the form of the Nashville shooter. Monkey see, monkey do. The 1999 Columbine school shooting — the first one to capture national attention — inspired, by some estimates, dozens of similar school shootings in the intervening twenty-three years.

The final element in the “trans terrorism” puzzle — social media — is ripe for social contagion. In the context of viral, self-diagnosed Tourette syndrome among TikTokers, the official term Harvard created to describe this phenomenon is “social media-induced sociogenic illness“:

The first known examples of social media-induced sociogenic illness were recognized in the last year or two, a time coinciding with the pandemic. Neurologists began seeing increasing numbers of patients, especially teenage girls, with unusual, involuntary movements and vocalizations reminiscent of Tourette syndrome. After ruling out other explanations, the tics in these teenagers seemed related to many hours spent watching TikTok videos of people who report having Tourette syndrome and other movement disorders.

This appears to demonstrate the awe-inspiring influence that social media applications wield over impressionable youth. In the case of TikTok, the most popular of apps for the Gen Z crowd — used by 67% of teenagers, according to polling — the app is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance Ltd., which means in practical terms it is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

The CCP, in turn, has a clear national interest in undermining American society and creating internal division. Through the strategy of “unrestricted warfare,” it uses all tools at its disposal to achieve its objectives in this regard, including weaponizing social media. In this context, that would mean highlighting and promoting “trans terrorism.”