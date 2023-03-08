Jon Stewart's COVID Melodrama Reveals Him as a Cowardly Sycophant

Lots of us in favor of maximum COVID truth breaking through the corporate media airwaves were pleasantly surprised when Jon Stewart dropped some logic bombs on COVIDian Stephen Colbert, much to the obvious discomfort of the latter.

The clip made the next few media cycles, as it was one of the only times the lab leak theory had gotten air time on a major network at that point.

But Stewart himself stayed quiet afterward and didn’t raise the prospect of the lab leak that he so forcefully endorsed again in public, until very recently, when he disclosed that he was smeared predictably as a “racist” for telling obvious truths.

What he left out of his statement is as follows: “I got smeared as a racist… and then I kept my mouth shut like a good boy until the Department of Energy Report made it safe for me to talk about again. I took this tact because I am a coward.”

The smear campaign worked to produce its intended effect. A hysterical gang of s***lib banshees attacked him on Twitter or whatever, and so Stewart quit talking about the lab leak theory. He folded like a cheap lawn chair, never to poke his head above ground again until he felt he had sufficient rhetorical backing from a respectable federal government agency in the form of the DOE.

A better man would have taken the bad-faith smears as an invitation to double and triple down, to say what he believed to be the truth more loudly than before, not less.

Profiles in courage, this guy.

Who could respect a man such as this?