Trans Inmate Identifies as Infant, Authorities Accommodate Him With Baby Food and Diapers

Transageism — an offshoot of LGBTQ++™ subculture in which adults sexually identify as small children — has hit the penitentiary.

Via the UK Daily Mirror:

A killer who transitioned from male to female while in prison has demanded guards hold her hand while outside her cell because she identifies as an infant.

Sophie Eastwood, 36, was named Daniel when she was jailed for life in 2004 after using shoelaces as a garotte to strangle her cellmate.

Eastwood, who has lived as a woman in Her Majesty’s prisons for the past four years, has been described as “attention-seeking” and “manipulative” by sources inside the jail.

The murderer has now told chiefs at Polmont prison in Brightons, Scotland, that she identifies as a tot, and should be allowed to wear diapers and have her meals pureed like baby food.

She has also demanded guards hold her hand when she is escorted to and from her cell.

Prison bosses are taking Eastwood’s requests seriously and have already supplied her with a dummy.