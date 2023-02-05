Study: Ants Trained to Detect Cancer

Publishing their findings in Proceedings of the Royal Society, researchers successfully trained ants within ten minutes to sniff out tumors.

In this first-of-its-kind proof-of-concept study, the researchers remarkably demonstrated that ants could detect cancer in a whole organism. In this study, they used a total of 70 ants. However, 35 ants were more than enough to uncover a significant difference between the tumor and tumor-free samples. Based on the final study results, 24 ants would have served the cause. On average, researchers spent ~10 minutes conditioning a single ant. They performed memory tests after 15 minutes of completing the conditioning test, and it fetched the first discriminating results in ~37 minutes.

They might not be much to behold at first blush, and the layperson’s interest in ants mostly dies in childhood after torching them in the hot summer sun under a magnifying glass. Mine did but was renewed recently.

Ants are fascinating creatures with freakish physical capacities and a sophisticated stratified social structure that mirrors human society in many ways.

Some interesting facts about ants: