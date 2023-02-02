Fire at Connecticut Egg Farm Latest in Series of Mysterious Food Processor Fires

A commercial chicken coop recently went up in flames for unknown reasons. If this were a one-off event, it would probably be unremarkable. But, as Jeff Reynolds has previously documented, there appears to be a pattern of infernos engulfing food production and processing sites.

Via NBC Connecticut:

More than 100 firefighters worked to put out a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday. Firefighters said the fire was in a 50 foot by 600 foot operating chicken coop at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Crews from 16 surrounding departments including Colchester, East Haddam, Salem, Gardner Lake, Lebanon, Franklin, Yantic and Sterling, Taftville, Montville, Oakdale and Lisbon and more than 100 firefighters total responded to the scene. It’s unclear what may have started the fire. [emphasis added]

If you pay close attention to these stories, a recurring theme is either real or feigned uncertainty of the cause by the authorities.

Tucker Carlson, virtually alone in the legacy media, did an excellent segment recently chronicling the bizarre food processor fire phenomenon and the wider egg shortage issue.

Is this all just a massive coincidence? It’s certainly possible. Stranger things have occurred. But, again, there appears to be a clear pattern. Beyond speculation, here’s what we know:

The peasants are not to consume meat in the new techno-utopia per directives from the WEF and filtered down to the national and local levels of occupied territories.

Starvation is an excellent social control tool that has been used strategically throughout history by authoritarian regimes — Stalin, Mao, etc.

We know next to nothing about what the Deep State, particularly the intelligence agencies, do in the dark. Congressional oversight is a sick joke. What we do know is that they are extremely well-funded, and they have no issue violating the limits of their intended scopes. If the CIA is capable of orchestrating an assassination of a sitting U.S. president, which increasingly moves out of the conspiracy theory realm into conspiracy fact, then blowing up rural egg farms is comparatively a logistical cakewalk.

The corporate media is largely silent on the agricultural fire phenomenon, which usually indicates they would rather keep it out of the public discourse, possibly to avert serious investigation into the cause.

You put the rest of the puzzle pieces together however you please. We’re left to figure serious issues like this out on our own because our government, if it can be called “ours,” has no interest in tackling actual fundamental Public Health™ issues like whether the techno-slaves have food to eat.