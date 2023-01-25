MSNBC 'Race Lady' Visibly Giddy About Prosecuting Tucker Carlson Under Proposed Hate Speech Law

Joy Reid, aka the MSNBC ‘Race Lady,’ as Tucker Carlson often accurately refers to her, became visibly giddy on air at the prospect of jailing rival journalists for White Supremacy™ hate speech.

Reid interviewed fellow race hustler Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) about a bill she introduced, HR 61, dubbed the “Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023.” According to the New York Post, HR 61 “aims ‘to prevent and prosecute white supremacy inspired hate crime and conspiracy to commit white supremacy inspired hate crime.'”

In effect, the bill would mean that “people who use hate speech online could face criminal charges under the legislation even if they don’t act on their threats.” This includes “material advancing white supremacy, white supremacist ideology, antagonism based on ‘replacement theory,’ or hate speech that vilifies or is otherwise directed against any non-white person or group.”

Obviously, this legislative trash is an unconstitutional intrusion on privileged speech under the First Amendment. In the unlikely event it passes, if there are any functional, principled courts left in the appellate system, it’ll get slapped down — but probably not before a few MAGA deplorables get their lives wrecked Jan. 6-style.

Back to Reid, though: imagine the moral depravity to publicly cheerlead government repression of another journalist — all while posturing as the savior of Democracy™, as every MSNBC news actor does.

“[Tucker Carlson] is one of the people who promotes white supremacist ideology. Does this bill allow potential prosecution of people like Tucker Carlson?” Reid rhetorically asks Jackson-Lee.

In the legal realm, that’s called “leading the witness.”