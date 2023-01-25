MSNBC Goes for COVID Mutineer Leana Wen's Jugular

The corporate state, purported champion of Democracy™, uses many ironically undemocratic tools to keep its minions in line. As Chuck Schumer, perhaps out of hubris or maybe senility, inelegantly reminded us on national television, the “intel community” (an instrumental part of the corporate state that has its tentacles deep in the media) has “six ways from Sunday at getting back at you” for crossing them.

One of the least sophisticated — and most oft-employed — is simply maintaining a tight in-group/out-group groupthink dynamic. There is no tolerance for the slightest deviation from the collective narrative.

So, when Leana Wen admitted the obvious fact — that the authorities have been exaggerating COVID-19 death numbers since the beginning of the pandemic — the corporate media leapt into action to promptly throw their former heroine under the bus.

The authorities sicced their attack dogs on her, like posh MSNBC star Mehdi Hasan, who went ham on Leana Wen in primetime.

Just a few months ago, Wen was literally the number one medical propagandist on the airwaves. Now she’s a loon, persona non-grata — all because telling the mildest of COVID truths might have minimally decreased the efficacy of the corporate media’s biomedical terror campaign on its libbed-out boomer audience.

When you make your home in a snake pit, you’ll inevitably get bitten.

Wen’s about-face isn’t about morals (she proved she had none when she floated locking the unvaxxed in their homes based on pseudoscience). That said, her motivations are not clear. Why go against the grain?

Is this a subtle plea for COVID amnesty?

If so, it seems to be a failing bid. The only possible redemption will come after Nuremberg II — in which Wen isn’t likely to fare well.

For her own sake, Wen should probably just claim temporary insanity, go back to lying for her masters to try to worm her way back into their good graces, and hope they can maintain power long enough to avoid justice.

If, following Nuremberg II, Wen is ever released on parole in her old age, the only future role for her in a decent society is doing speaking tours in public schools, like the reformed ex-cons who come to warn kids about the consequences of criminality.