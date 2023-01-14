'Body Positivity' Activist Claims 'Obesity' Is a Fatphobic Slur

An obese self-described “fat vegan leftist” with a Pride flag in her Twitter bio wants to flush the term “obesity” down the Memory Hole because it offends her delicate sensibilities.

The term ‘obese’ is a slur because it is used to dehumanize us and harass us. It’s not because our feelings are hurt by an ‘accurate description’, it is an outdated term that does more harm than good. And as such, it should be eradicated. That’s it. — Leah 🏳️‍🌈 (@hutchleah) January 2, 2023

Leah apparently has appointed herself the sole arbiter on behalf of society at large to determine what common, historical, and accurate terms are “outdated.”

Related: New Medical Advice for Fat Kids Urges Drugs and Surgery Over Diet and Exercise

As based Musk-owned Twitter points out with “added context,” citing the World Health Organization, “obesity” is a clinical designation:

Obese is a technical term. According to the WHO, “Overweight and obesity are defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health. A body mass index (BMI) over 25 is considered overweight, and over 30 is obese.

As always, another miserable leftist cloaks her desire to police language in order to soothe her own pet insecurities by appropriating the language of civil rights. Every single term they don’t want to grapple with, no matter how benign or neutral or apropos, is a “slur.”

Based on her Twitter profile image, Leah is well north of 30 BMI.

Another Twitter user with the handle @blackfatqueer claims “obese” is also “anti-black”:

The term “obese” is: A slur

Violent

Dehumanizing

It’s anti black — 💕The Inflammatory Fat💕 (@blackfatqueer) July 3, 2019

If these butterballs diverted just a quarter of the energy they spent complaining about alleged slurs on Twitter to taking active steps toward becoming healthy — improving their metabolism, optimizing their diet, balancing their hormones, and moving even just a few minutes per day — whether “obesity” is a slur would become irrelevant to them because it would no longer apply.

Their semantical engineering is not about loving and liberal tolerance or whatever, but rather about attempting to salvage their battered egos.