Reuters 'Youth in Transition' Report Plots to Prevent Children From 'Detransition'

For years, the LGBTQ+++™ social engineers denied that “detransitioning” — the act of attempting to reverse (often irreversible) medical interventions and social “transitions,” most often performed on children — even existed as a phenomenon.

NBC, for instance, ran the following interference to chill public dissent against transing children in 2019:

Stories about detransitioning often include misinformation not only about the prevalence of transition regret, but also about transitioning itself, according to transgender health experts and LGBTQ advocates… coverage that questions the existence of trans identities can be particularly harmful to trans youth, an already vulnerable group that has an alarmingly high rate of attempted suicide.

LGBTQ+++™ “advocacy” group Stonewall outright labeled the “detransition” problem a “myth.”

You see, until very recently, even broaching the “detransition” issue in public discourse was off-limits because it was tantamount to suiciding vulnerable “trans youth,” a rhetorical trick clearly meant to quash any dissent because transing children can’t be defended on its merits in an open debate.

That was 2019, and this is now. The numbers of “detransitioners” have predictably ballooned in the intervening years, and so the corporate media is forced to address the issue in some way.

Via Reuters:

Understanding the reasons some transgender people quit treatment is key to improving it, especially for the rising number of minors seeking to medically transition, experts say…

Many [transgenders] have said their gender identity remained fluid well after the start of treatment, and a third of them expressed regret about their decision to transition from the gender they were assigned at birth. Some said they avoided telling their doctors about detransitioning out of embarrassment or shame. Others said their doctors were ill-equipped to help them with the process. Most often, they talked about how transitioning did not address their mental health problems…

When someone does detransition, [“transgender” professor of social work Dr Kinnon MacKinnon] say[s], it’s almost never because of regret, but rather, a response to the hardship of living in a society where transphobia still runs rampant.”…

“We cannot carry on in this field that involves permanently changing young people’s bodies if we don’t fully understand what we’re doing and learn from those we fail,” said Edwards-Leeper, the clinical psychologist and WPATH member. [emphasis added]

Perusing the Reuters propaganda piece in its entirety, you will notice the emphasis throughout on attempting to analyze the “detransitioner” phenomenon not as a cautionary lesson in the dangers of pushing youth to “transition,” but rather as a way to augment the transition process to ensure greater long-term adherence to the “transition” and prevent mutinies.

If I was born about 5 years earlier, I’d probably still have my breasts. I would’ve been nothing more than a tomboy. — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) December 21, 2022

Nothing undermines the “transgender women are women” “it’s not a choice” narrative more than individuals publicly acknowledging that they were manipulated by authority figures and social media into “transitiong,” only to realize later that they made a horrible choice when, in fact, they never were “transgender” in the first place. More often than not, they were just angsty, confused adolescents like we all were.

They’ll do anything to keep transgenders, especially youths, on the straight and narrow, captured and compliant, on the plantation and dutifully serving the cause as useful pawns.