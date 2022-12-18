Watch: John Boehner Cries Like a Little B***h While Honoring Nancy Pelosi

It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it. You and I are not in the big club. And by the way, it’s the same big club they use to beat you over the head with all day long when they tell you what to believe. All day long, beating you over the head in their media, telling you what to believe, what to think, and what to buy. The table is tilted, folks. The game is rigged.

— George Carlin

Former House Speaker John Boehner, the epitome of swamp incest, literally wept at the unveiling of outgoing speaker Nancy Pelosi’s cringe portrait:

“My girls told me,” said Boehner during remarks at the ceremony, “‘Tell the speaker how much we admire her.'” [commence blubbering]

“You’ve been incredibly effective as the leader of your caucus,” Boehner eventually continued. “The younger generation today has a saying: game recognizes game. The fact of the matter is no other speaker of the House in the modern era — Republican or Democrat — has wielded the gavel with such authority or with such consistent results.”

The incest gets deeper: The same artist who produced the Pelosi portrait, Ronald Sherr, also did the Boehner portrait.

Nancy Pelosi’s corruption is unrivaled. Instead of having their party figureheads sniveling at her coattails, the GOP should indict her and her corrupt husband for insider training and a thousand other crimes over her decades-long career as a white-collar criminal, leveraging her position of public trust to enrich herself and her family.

Pelosi is worth approximately $170 million (conservatively). Her annual salary as an elected representative is $223,500. You do the math.

“Show me a [wo]man that gets rich by being a politician, and I’ll show you a crook,” Harry Truman once said.