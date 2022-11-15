“Not my fault, but then again

Schools and teachers were never my friends

Nothing’s wrong with a little education…

I’m a product of my environment.”

—Circle Jerks, “Product of My Environment”

“I just want them to stop transing the children,” a leftist gender realist once told me a couple of years ago — the first time I had heard “trans” as a transitive verb.

Let us paint a picture: you’re in the transitional throes of youthful blossom from child to adult. Unless you are a well-adjusted exception to the rule, you are probably awkward and confused.

Then along comes a spider, a transgender ideologue — a teacher, a coach, or a TikTok star — to explain that all your natural insecurities are merely the result of something called gender dysphoria.

Relieved to find any answers in a confusing world where satisfactory answers are a commodity, you acquiesce to the ideological indoctrination because you want it to be true that you were secretly born in the wrong body. At least then your angst has an identifiable source.

Cursing God along the way, spurred on by the encouragement of your mentor(s), you take remedial action. Your parents push back — because, in your mind, they don’t understand, and they’re probably bigots — so you alienate them. You plunge head-first into an insular online subculture of other confused youths sharing their transgender journeys, sharing their hormonal regimens, commiserating about their transphobic parents, etc.

Instead of questioning, your new peer group encourages you to “be yourself,” which really, unbeknownst to you, means, “be who we want you to be.”

Your identity confusion is compounded by the fact that, for your whole life, you’ve eaten plastic, pesticide-laden GMO hog feed that wrecked your hormones. You also grew up inculcated in BLM race-hate passed off as diversity; no one wants to play the villain, which in today’s world is the white “cishet” male.

Understanding that diversity — and the coveted victimhood status that comes along with it — is a highest virtue, your only recourse as a suburban, middle-class mayo-face is to get transed so that you yourself can become a vaunted minority and claim your position in the victimhood hierarchy.

You begin hormone therapy — if you’re in a liberal jurisdiction, possibly without even needing to consult your parents first. It’s so easy!

Just like that, your normal physiological and psychological development is stunted forever, and you are effectively made a eunuch for life. You will never know the sensation of fully developed adulthood.

——————-

Transing is something that is done to impressionable youth. The human brain isn’t fully developed until the mid-20s.

For morality’s sake, this recognition that almost all of us could’ve, under the right circumstances, become victims of transgender ideology comes with a degree of requisite empathy. I thank God the LGBTQ+++© cultists didn’t get to me when I was in high school.

“Transgender” kids didn’t do it all to themselves. They got transed; they didn’t trans themselves. They are victims of a sick, and sickening, culture divorced from reality. Their mental illness was imposed upon them.

There but for the grace of God go I, and you, with just a few left turns in our youths.

They are ideologically possessed, to borrow a turn of phrase from Jordan Peterson. Their psyches were first occupied and then hijacked. They have no functional control over their own ideas any longer.