LGBTQ+++© Police State: 'Trans Buddies' Now Assigned to Monitor Doctors for Transphobia

Respecting The Science©, as we are trained to do, obviously requires that we place LGBTQ+++© Gestapo in every doctor’s office in America. Their job is to make sure bigoted doctors don’t slip up and practice medicine based on biological reality, because biology is transphobic, as is reality.

Vanderbilt’s Pediatric Transgender Clinic practices The Science© by providing “evidence-based, personalized gender-affirming care for transgender and gender-diverse children and adolescents” — a fancy, rambling way to say “transing children.” And now it’s upped its game by inserting “Trans Buddies” into the doctor’s office.

The Trans Buddy Program’s mission statement reads:

“The Trans Buddy Program’s goal is to increase access to care and improve healthcare outcomes for transgender people by providing emotional support to transgender patients during healthcare visits. We emphasize a patient-centered approach, with the goal of empowering the patient to make informed healthcare decisions. Trans Buddy recognizes the importance of intersectionality to our direct care practice, and we therefore aim to work with people of all identities with compassion and respect.”

In case the objectors hadn't gotten the memo, Vanderbilt unveiled a program called "Trans Buddies." The "buddies" are trans activists from the community who attend appointments with trans patients, monitoring the doctors to guard against "unsafe" behavior such as misgendering pic.twitter.com/KyYUdRHrrP — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

As the linebacker-sized non-binary bouncer in the video explains, their work entails making sure doctors don’t “misgender” patients. “Whether you’re looking for something that’s related to medical transition such as hormone, or something completely unrelated like breaking an arm, or going to an ENT,” she explains, every transgender gets a trans concierge when they visit Vanderbilt University Hospital.

Next on screen, a wide-eyed Trans Buddy who looks like she just parachuted a gram of MDMA pops into frame to explain her sanctioned role in coercing hospital staff to comply with the prevailing gender orthodoxy: “Sometimes I’m there to be sort of always observing kind of how hospital staff are interacting with individuals and again, you know, using correct pronouns.” (emphasis mine)

Despite the fact that literally every “transgender” patient who walks through Vanderbilt University Hospital’s doors gets outfitted with a special “Trans Buddy” hall monitor (a benefit extended to no other class of patient), the corporate media still pushes the narrative that these patients — in particular, Transgender Persons of Color© — (TPOCs) are somehow discriminated against.

Via liberal “think tank” Center for American Progress: “Nearly 1 in 2 transgender individuals, including 68 percent of transgender people of color, reported experiencing mistreatment at the hands of a provider.”

1 in 2! Every other transgender who has visited a doctor’s office has been hate-crimed!

Of course, when using the transgender patient’s legal name, which doesn’t correspond to their gender identity (termed “deadnaming,” now illegal in California), is tantamount to “abuse,” it’s easy to inflate the statistics.

Nothing is ever enough to appease the Social Justice© people. You could walk on eggshells, cross your t‘s, and dot your i‘s, and they’d just invent some new microaggression to accuse you of. There are no lengths a healthcare provider could go to that would suffice.

Living your life in constant fear, riddled with PTSD, paranoid about saying — or thinking — the wrong thing, and forever apologizing for your bigotry with no way to ever redeem yourself is how they want you.

Place yourself in a Vanderbilt University Hospital doctor’s shoes for a moment.

Imagine you’re an orthopedic surgeon who got into the medical game to heal broken bones, which you’ve been doing successfully for decades. You’ve got a wall full of diplomas and awards. You love your work and derive substantial satisfaction from it. In large part, it’s your identity.

You don’t pay a lot of attention to politics. Maybe you vote; maybe you don’t. You probably have no idea that rabid ideologues have slowly infiltrated your hospital in a silent coup d’état. You keep your head down and do your job.

Things run smoothly. Patients come and go. Bones heal.

Then, one day, seemingly apropos of nothing, your supervisor, a fresh millennial with a woke MBA, introduces you to a hulking blue-haired, tatted-up Shrek.

The LGBTQ+++© monster before you, your supervisor explains, has been assigned to your operating room from here on out. Its job is to watch intently from the corner while you work, Big Brother-style, notepad in its lap, waiting for you to subconsciously betray the smallest sign of transphobic hate with an aberrant flick of the wrist or a wrong twitch of the eyebrow so it can have you hauled in front of a medical ethics tribunal and have you brought to justice.

On top of that, you’re harangued at every staff meeting to get the latest Pfizer product or risk losing your job because pharmaceutical profits preempt medicine.

So you quit the only career you’ve ever had, just like 20% of your peers have since the pandemic started.

And just like that, the only doctors left are compliant, defeated cowards who will literally say and do anything the corporate state tells them to without limit because that’s what The Science© and diversity demand.

Thus everything in sight gets transed and vaxxed. The biomedical state marches onward unimpeded. The war on biology rages unabated.