VICE News Pretends Not to Understand Nationalism's Appeal

The Western corporate media continues its ironic jihad against everything Western, because diversity, something-something, greatest strength, or whatever. Nod along, slackjawed racist.

To peddle its neoliberal ideological wares, the multinational corporate state, after years of ignoring the “far right” and hoping it would go away, is now forced to contend with its electoral successes as it works to marginalize the undesirables. First the power structure ignores, then it attacks.

To that end, VICE News deployed its dependably dense, ethnically ambiguous cuck, Matthew Cassel, to interview Hungarian parliamentary candidate Nóra Király (of Fidesz, the same party as sitting PM Viktor Orbán). On a mission to capture footage for the documentary Why the Far-Right Is Fawning Over Strongmen, Cassel pretends he is incapable of understanding why Hungarians wouldn’t want to ship in millions of third-world immigrants to make up for falling European birth rates.

VICE News cuckold: What’s the problem with increasing the population through policies like migration?

Király: Because we Hungarians want to be able to keep that set of values, and if people with a different religion, of a different nationality, with a different cultural background, immigrate to Hungary in large numbers, this is a thing that cannot be reversed.

[Cut to VICE News cuck does “concerned” face.]

Imagine VICE News visiting Uganda and haranguing them to import more white Europeans. It would never happen in a million years. “Diversity” just means turning every white country into a racial and cultural amalgam with no cultural identity of its own in the name of progress. That one-way immigration from the Third World to the West is supremely desirable in a transnational, globalized corporate state is a foregone conclusion. Indeed, it’s a neoliberal article of faith.

The predictable grievance that replacement immigration policies in the West cause native populations is irrelevant, except where it concerns the policies’ role in driving those native populations to the “far right” — the only context in which the “far right’s” immigration concerns are ever even addressed.

Király offered a logical, succinct answer that should settle the titular rhetorical question: Why is the far-right fawning over strongmen? To paraphrase: The “far right” keeps winning European elections — despite the avalanche of corporate media propaganda tipping the scales — because one side (the EU corporate left) is actively trying to flood Hungary with non-Hungarians and strip its national identity, and the other side (Fidesz Party) is in the way.

The documentary should have concluded at that moment.

But, of course, such a basic explanation would not suffice. VICE News has to dig deeper to uncover the deep reservoir of genocidal racism residing in Hungarians’ dark hearts. In the end, the outlet serves to drive Hungary’s electorate further into the arms of the “far right” with its cheap, lazy propaganda.

As it pretends to conduct an honest search for the answer to its rhetorical question, VICE News simply ignores the answer Király dumped in its lap. The outlet trudges onward for thirty more minutes with the same tired tropes about racist white people genociding minorities.

During an interview with Rod Dreher, editor at The American Conservative, the documentary (inadvertently) touches on the real power dynamics at play: ascendant populist right-wing politicians threaten the corporate state’s hegemony in a way it hasn’t been threatened for decades.

“The traditional conservative thinking, if tradition goes back to Ronald Reagan, is that small government is what we want. Well, that is so outdated. Orban is not like that. He is a conservative but he is not afraid to use the power of the state to achieve certain goals.”

Leftist social engineers, abetted by corporate pop culture, have run roughshod over the culture for the last 40 years, but with greater intensity for the past ten in particular, because they are willing to grind the gears of the state to suit their own ends in a way that the right has not.

The tables are turning, it seems.

“Far right” authoritarianism is the boogeyman the corporate left fights like Don Quixote jousting windmills. How curious, then, that VICE News devotes zero effort to sincerely trying to understand what birthed that boogeyman.

Ironically, that’s because they did. They birthed the boogeyman with the exact same type of pseudo-enlightened claptrap as the documentary that attempts to explain it by blaming racist natives. The corporate media — the propaganda arm of the multinational corporate state — did that. They are the reason no one trusts liberal democracy anymore, and why people vote into power leaders like Orban in Hungary or Meloni in Italy.