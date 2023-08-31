Can Project 2025 Save America?

If you are one of those people who have given up hope that a Republican candidate can ever again win the presidency of the United States, then you may as well skip this article and go right to the next doom-and-gloom piece you can find. This report is about an ongoing project to have a swamp-busting infrastructure and agenda already in place, should the right person win the White House in 15 months.

Still here? Okay, let’s begin: What is Project 2025, and how can it save America?

To get an idea, first think back to how, the day Joe Biden took office, his handlers had pre-written a raft of executive orders ready for him to sign. Remember how they were able to immediately do a governmental 180 and reverse the Trump administration’s most effective policies, like flipping off a light switch? So Project 2025 is like flipping that light back on, except this time it’s a bank of 50,000-watt LED stadium lights.

“But what about the Deep State?” you fret. “Won’t they stymie any attempt to reverse the Left-wing Americide already in progress?” Never fear: Project 2025 has that covered, too. Staffing up beforehand with an army of patriotic public servants is all part of the plan.

The Project 2025 Presidential Transition Project is a deeply thought-out and detailed plan to hit the ground running the instant a Republican president is sworn in. It is the brainchild of the Heritage Foundation and is a working coalition of over 70 high-profile conservative think tanks and activist organizations.

“It is not enough for conservatives to win elections,” notes Project 2025 on its website. “If we are going to rescue the country from the grip of the radical Left, we need both a governing agenda and the right people in place, ready to carry this agenda out on day one of the next conservative administration.”

Project 2025 aims to be a one-stop-shop for a wildly effective conservative government: “The project will build on four pillars that will, collectively, pave the way for an effective conservative administration: a policy agenda, personnel, training, and a 180-day playbook.” In other words, it will basically be a pre-packaged, no-assembly-required, ready-to-use-out-of-the-box conservative administration and deep state that the winning candidate can simply plug into the White House.

Trump’s 2016 victory was so unexpected, and Deep State and Congressional resistance so fierce, that one of the biggest handicaps to his agenda was getting friendly butts into desk chairs. (And to be frank, Trump hasn’t done a lot to encourage people to want to work with him in the future. For a guy who puts such emphasis on loyalty, he can certainly be mercurial with his own.) Project 2025 aims to pre-empt that staffing issue and is already putting together an alternative, right-wing “swamp” to supplant the existing nigh-unto-communist morass.

“The Heritage coalition is taking its recruitment efforts on the road, crisscrossing America to fill the federal jobs,” reports the Los Angeles Times. “They staffed the Iowa State Fair this month and signed up hundreds of people, and they’re building out a database of potential employees, inviting them to be trained in government operations.”

(In fact, you can apply to be one of Project 2025’s trained federal workers, ready to help save your country when the time comes, right here.)

That’s all fine and well, but any conservative administration that wants to succeed must first somehow dislodge the embedded Leftist hive already in place. Project 2025 addresses that, as the Times explains:

Much of the new president’s agenda would be accomplished by reinstating what’s called Schedule F — a Trump-era executive order that would reclassify tens of thousands of the 2 million federal employees as essentially at-will workers who could more easily be fired. Biden had rescinded the executive order upon taking office in 2021, but Trump — and other presidential hopefuls — now vow to reinstate it. “It frightens me,” said Mary Guy, a professor of public administration at the University of Colorado Denver, who warns the idea would bring a return to a political spoils system. Experts argue Schedule F would create chaos in the civil service, which was overhauled during President Carter’s administration in an attempt to ensure a professional workforce and end political bias dating from 19th century patronage.

While no one believes that a government that lurches wildly from side to side every few years is in any way good for the country, it would still be superior to an inexorable march off the communist cliff. And perhaps a massive reduction in the overall size and strength of the swamp would prevent such wild swings going forward.

In fact, the more I read of the Times’s report, the more delighted I became:

There’s a “top to bottom overhaul” of the Department of Justice, particularly curbing its independence and ending FBI efforts to combat the spread of misinformation. … There are proposals to have the Pentagon “abolish” its recent diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, what the project calls the “woke” agenda, and reinstate service members discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Chapter by chapter, the pages offer a how-to manual for the next president, similar to one Heritage produced 50 years ago, ahead of the Ronald Reagan administration.

Back in the day, Greek fables and myths used to be part of the Western canon taught to almost all American students from a young age. Leftists have done away with much of this sort of “white supremacy,” mainly because it was rife with common sense and heroes. Leftists don’t want the peasants to read such things and get ideas.

The great hero Hercules was once tasked with cleaning out the Augean stables. “Now King Augeas owned more cattle than anyone in Greece,” retells the Perseus digital library. “Some say that he was a son of one of the great gods, and others that he was a son of a mortal; whosever son he was, Augeas was very rich, and he had many herds of cows, bulls, goats, sheep and horses.” And “Every night the cowherds, goatherds and shepherds drove the thousands of animals to the stables.”

Hercules went to the king and pledged to clean out the disgusting stables in a single day in return for a tenth of the livestock. Augeas readily agreed, believing the task to be impossible. But Hercules was as clever as he was mighty, and he simply punched two large holes in the stable walls and then rerouted two nearby rivers to flow through. Years of impacted filth were flushed out of the structure by the fresh, rushing current.

May Americanists take back the White House in 2024, and may Project 2025 be just the Herculean enema that the D.C. swamp needs.

