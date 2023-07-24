Florida Democrats Scurry to Rebuild Mail-in Voter Rolls After New Law Wipes Them Clean

Under its hard-right legislature and magnificent governor, Ron DeSantis, Florida has delighted conservatives by batting down Democrat demoralization and power-grab initiatives with fierce alacrity. We’ve all thrilled at the spectacle of Heavy D crushing school groomers and busing asylum scammers to the blue sanctuaries that claim to love them so. At the same time, Florida’s fight to preserve and strengthen election integrity is also reaping benefits, and I wanted to make sure PJ Media readers didn’t miss out on the fun.

Florida’s wide-ranging new voting law, SB 90, is chock-full of rules that button up election integrity. Among its many actions is this one: “limiting the duration of requests for vote-by-mail ballots to all elections through the end of the calendar year of the next regularly scheduled general election.” It’s part of Florida’s move of mail-in voting from a four-year to a two-year registration window. This is a smart way to keep the rolls of voters registered to have mail-in ballots automatically sent to them from going stale and accumulating invalid names and addresses.

For engaged voters, this simply means logging onto the state website every two years instead of four to renew their requests for mail-in ballots. It’s as easy and convenient as clicking here and answering the questions. And of course, being eligible to vote in Florida.

But as any Democrat official will tell you (in so many words), Democrat voters are too stupid to participate in their own society by doing things like having a valid ID or using a computer. So naturally, party officials are simmering with outrage at the harsh new law. Here’s some not-biased-at-all reporting from NBC News:

Florida Democrats say they’re spending and organizing to chase down people who vote by mail after election officials across the state canceled all standing mail ballot requests this year. The mass cancellations were to comply with a 2021 election law that added new restrictions to mail-in voting. The legislation — which was celebrated by Gov. Ron DeSantis and slammed by voting rights advocates as discriminatory — cut the duration of mail-in ballot requests in half from four years to two. It also required that existing requests for mail ballots be canceled at the end of 2022, forcing election workers to cancel millions of requests and start their lists of vote-by-mail voters from scratch. In practice, that means that voters who requested mail-in ballots in 2021 or 2022 will have to make such requests again to vote in local races and the 2024 primary and general elections. In previous years, voters would not have had to request a ballot again for four years.

Since the COVIDification of elections, Democrats seem to come up with uncommonly large voter turnouts in state-wide and general elections. Part of their formula for accomplishing this is to first flood the zone with as many mail-in ballots as possible in the weeks leading up to Election Day. When Florida does things like tighten up the rolls of people and addresses to which ballots will be mailed, it makes it harder for Democrats to harvest enough of those ballots come counting time.

The wailing and gnashing of teeth is music to honest citizens’ ears. “Instead of focusing our money, resources and time on other endeavors and talking to voters, we’re having to spend resources to get people back on the rolls,” lamented Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried — as if Republicans didn’t have exactly the same challenge. So why carry on like it’s just a Democrat problem? Why is it so important to them to have so many mail-in ballots sent out into the ether?

Some of us have no intention of ever moving somewhere as hot as Texas or Florida, but we are comforted by knowing they exist. It’s crucial that there are still states that resist being undermined by election shenanigans, child indoctrination, or hordes of illegal immigrants — in other words, that are determined to remain free and American. It’s good to know that, if the U.S. ever slips too far down the socialist-fascist slope, there will still be somewhere to defect to.