Trump Gives "Real State of the Union" Address

Former President and presidential candidate Donald Trump courteously waited until after “President” Biden speed-slurred (hat tip: @Hysteria87) through his weak State of the Union speech to post an address of his own. Trump introduced his remarks with a few choice, backhanded comments about Biden’s train wreck:

Look, he worked hard tonight, it’s not a natural thing for him, it never was, and never will be, but you’ve got to give him credit for trying. I disagree with him on most of his policies, but he put into words what he felt, and he ended up the evening far stronger than he began. Give him credit for that. Many things weren’t mentioned that should have been, but that’s for another time. I’ve done a little clip, perhaps you’d like to watch it. Good night everybody, and God Bless America!

Trump launched into his remarks with the briefest of introductions: “Here’s the real state of the union,” he said before giving a blistering but accurate assessment of the quivering wreck the Biden Collective has made of the once-greatest nation the world has ever known.

Trump wasted no time hitting Biden’s disastrous open-border borderline treason: “Over the past two years, under Biden, millions and millions of illegal aliens from 160 different countries have stormed across our southern border. Drug cartels are now raking in billions of dollars from smuggling poison to kill our people and to kill our children.”

The former president wasted no words, moving cleanly to the next area of concern: crime. “Savage killers, rapists and violent criminals are being released from jail to continue their crime wave, and under Biden, the murder rate has reached the highest in the history of our country.” Then he was on to the Democrats’ irresponsible fiscal policies and the damage they’ve caused: “Biden and the radical Democrats have wasted trillions of dollars and caused the worst inflation in half a century. Real wages are down 21 months in a row. Gas prices have soared and are now going up much higher than even before, and the typical American family is paying $2,200 in increased energy and food costs each year.”

Next up was a political evil with which Trump is only too familiar: “Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department — and I’m a victim of it — is persecuting his political opponents.”

There followed in rapid succession a laundry list of Biden malice: “His administration is waging war on free speech. They’re trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children. He’s leading us to the brink of World War III. And on top of all of that, he’s the most corrupt president in American history. And it’s not even close.”

Finally, Trump offered hope for the future: “But the good news is, we are going to reverse every single crisis, calamity, and disaster that Joe Biden has created. I am running for President to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of making America great again. We will make our country better than ever before, and we will always put America first. Thank you.”

God, I miss him. MAGA! Save America!