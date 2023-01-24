The Irish Have Had Just About Enough of 'Asylum Seekers'

As a member of the EU, Ireland has been receiving an influx of foreign nationals — aka “asylum seekers” — and the feisty island nation has had just about enough.

Western elites decided a generation or two ago that the Northern Hemisphere must atone for its success and prosperity by allowing the entire third world to move in and help itself. In the Americas, the policy is manifested in the all-out invasion of the United States through its undefended southern border, mainly by illegal immigrants (including many women and children) from Central and South America. But in Europe, the “gimme-grants” (as they’re called on social media) come from even more dysfunctional countries, especially war-torn Muslim-majority nations. The cultural differences between the ultra-civilized Europeans and the young Middle Eastern and African men have led to quite a few social problems. Notably, disturbing violent rapes — of women, girls, boys, and even men — by complete strangers or groups of strangers have been making headlines since the influx kicked into high gear in the 2010s.

Although somewhat geographically protected due to the fact that it is an island and that another island lies between it and the continent, Ireland has nonetheless had its share of migrants shoehorned into its otherwise mild and homogenous society. And the Irish are growing weary of the new residents.

Ireland has been colonized before, when Great Britain decided to seize land from the native Gaels in the 16th and 17th centuries. They populated these “plantations” with English settlers in a calculated conquest meant to anglicize the target country. Resentment and political fallout from the struggle between the neighboring island nations continue to this day, as seen in the ongoing battle over Northern Ireland. Given this history, the Irish are none too pleased with being colonized yet again by outsiders with an agenda.

Meanwhile, for people who allegedly are fleeing danger to live at the mercy and generosity of a more stable society, Ireland’s “asylum seekers” certainly aren’t behaving like the grateful guests they purport to be. Crime and conflict spring up where they are planted, some of it quite shocking.

Earlier this month, a grown man walking his dog in a Belfast-area park at night was assaulted and raped by three illegal immigrants.

Concerned residents gather in Woodvale park following the rape of a local man. pic.twitter.com/JdNEBcVWdu — Billy Bob (@trailertrashlad) January 16, 2023

Locals are sometimes assaulted, and brawls also erupt among the “asylum seekers” themselves. (NOTE: Some of the tweets embedded below have “sensitive content” warnings, but I’ve viewed them and they’re pretty mild at worst.)

Welcome to Ireland 2022

Migrant thugs beat each other on the street in broad daylight in Ballinteer, Dublin 😳

Follow https://t.co/Ygu7tXoyYo for more videos

Crd: Marietta Byrne pic.twitter.com/Q1nR42pzvn — TheLiberal.ie (@TheLiberal_ie) November 19, 2022

🇮🇪#Ireland Brutal gang fight turns the streets of #Duleek into deserted warzone. Crime, anti-social behavior and sexual offenses are on the increase in the once peaceful and homogeneous nation. Many Irish blame this on the ‘importation of mass migrants’. pic.twitter.com/UczgF1CP64 — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) July 24, 2022

But the Irish have never been known as shrinking violets. In towns and villages around the country, the Celtic natives have been fighting back. Sometimes locals verbally make their displeasure known when busloads of strange men get dumped in their hometowns. Sometimes the pushback gets more physical: a spate of arson attacks in 2019 included a hotel that had been designated as a residence for “asylum seekers” in County Roscommon, and skirmishes have broken out between the locals and military-age male aliens.

200 men bussed in to the small village of Carlingford Co. Louth in the dark. No women or children, not refugees! #EastWall #nationalparty pic.twitter.com/XIDPlURYMa — Dan (@Dan50943288) November 23, 2022

Locals in Wicklow Ireland last night fighting with recently moved in migrants over allegations they have been harassing local women pic.twitter.com/h6HwCGhcn0 — Active Patriot (@ActivePatriotUK) December 5, 2022

The simmering anger boiled over into a large-scale protest in Dublin on Saturday. Under the slogan “Ireland Is Full” as well as “Ireland for the Irish” and “Irish Lives Matter,” the people are demanding their government cease the importation and settlement of migrants.

❌ BREAKING ❌

Massive crowd gathers at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin to protest against migrants being planted in their area 😳 #IrelandIsFull

Follow us for more videos and share ✅ Please retweet and follow us

More videos to come

Crd: https://t.co/Ygu7tX6Y6Q pic.twitter.com/dJ2cDniwJm — TheLiberal.ie (@TheLiberal_ie) January 21, 2023

"Ireland is full" — Thousands fill the streets of Dublin to protest the country taking in more adult male migrants pic.twitter.com/m34JJ91bMS — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 21, 2023

Crime isn’t the only issue. “Ireland is facing a dual crisis. Many Irish people cannot afford to rent or buy homes, leading to overcrowding, homelessness and anger. Simultaneously, the system to accommodate asylum seekers and refugees is near collapse,” reports the Guardian:

The state is housing about 73,000 migrants, comprising 54,000 Ukrainians and 19,000 international protection applicants. A year ago the total number was 7,500. Hotels, emergency shelters and other improvised accommodation centres are full. Last week the minister for integration, Roderic O’Gorman, said in effect there was no room for fresh influxes. The UN refugee agency said Ireland’s asylum system appeared to be “unravelling”.

The Irish government has asked migrants not to come at this time. The Irish Examiner reports:

On Friday night, the Department of Integration said it will become “necessary to pause” arrivals of people seeking international protection into the Transit Hub at Citywest in the coming days. This does not apply to Ukrainians. …

(Imagine that — the government pausing out-of-control immigration! American leadership should take notes.)

“The Department would ask those who are currently in places of safety not to travel to Ireland at this time as accommodation cannot be guaranteed,” a spokesperson said. The move comes amid concerns expressed by advocacy groups that hundreds of asylum seekers could risk becoming homeless due to the acute accommodation shortage. The Department of Integration has no plans to erect any more tents. John Lannon, CEO of Doras refugee and migrant rights group, said accommodation is now so limited that the Government may be unable to provide any accommodation to new arrivals for weeks.

Undeterred, the immigrants already in the country continue to act out the culture of strife they’ve brought with them.

In the 4* Citywest Hotel just outside Dublin, houses asylum seekers. Yesterday there was a riot. pic.twitter.com/k2MiamTgzy — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) January 24, 2023

This is a full blown riot with armed Garda response. These Somali Albanian, Georgian and Algerian gangs in Citywest are asylum applicants rejected in Greece, Germany, France and in the UK who don't fancy a trip to Rwanda. #Citywest #IrelandIsFull #Ireland #EU pic.twitter.com/CZNCVOxRG8 — Ronan Quinn (@RonanJQuinn) January 23, 2023

Why the hell should the Irish put up with this? Why should anyone?