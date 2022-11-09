BREAKING: Wisconsin Senate Race Called for Republican Ron Johnson

The battle for control of the U.S. Senate has come down to a handful of seats, with each being critical to the balance of power. The eyes of the entire country are on the final vote tabulations. Now, one more race has broken for Republicans.

“Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is projected to win reelection, dispatching Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and cementing a key component of the GOP’s path back to a Senate majority,” reports the Huffington Post.

Related: How Could John Fetterman Have Won? Every Possible Answer Is Bad in a Different Way.

The political makeup of the U.S. Senate is now split evenly, with Republicans and Democrats each holding 48 seats.

Races still outstanding as of this writing are Nevada (with Republican Adam Laxalt currently in the lead at 49.9% to 47.2%), Alaska (which is a race between two Republicans, so another R), Arizona (which currently shows Democrat Mark Kelly ahead of Republican Blake Masters 51.4%–46.4%), and Georgia, which is expected to go a runoff election.

As in 2020, Senate control will likely ultimately hinge on a runoff election in Georgia.