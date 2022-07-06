Biden's New Nuclear Official Championed Underage Gay Prostitution

The Biden Collective’s deeply controversial new nuclear waste official once penned an op-ed in defense of an online escort service that was busted for facilitating underage gay prostitution.

“Rentboy.com may or may not have broken the law. I don’t know. But I do know, from the frantic emails filling my inbox, that the raid on its headquarters has thrown many gay, bisexual, and transgender young adults into turmoil as their main source of income has been ripped away due to irresponsible and archaic views of sex work.”

Those are the words of Samuel Brinton, America’s new Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent (nuclear) Fuel and Waste Disposition, in an op-ed published in the LGBTQ+ magazine The Advocate.

If you need a quick primer on who Brinton is, my PJ Media colleague Robert Spencer wrote about him when he started his new job a week ago, and also when his appointment was announced last February. Brinton is first and foremost a sexual radical who promotes as much queerness and kink as he can. One wonders whether he’ll be able to focus on federal storage and disposal of highly volatile nuclear waste.

If you’re hungry for more, The National Pulse has additional background in its piece breaking the story about Brinton’s op-ed in support of underage gay prostitution. Brinton wrote the defense in response to a 2015 federal raid of the New York offices of Rentboy.com, an online “escort service” that facilitating the trafficking and abuse of boys around the world. The National Pulse examines the case:

“In one case, after an escort agency failed to provide photo identification for an escort, a RENTBOY.COM employee advised the escort agency that he had deleted photographs with the face of the subject escort, but left the advertisement online and left photographs that showed only the escort’s body,” explained the indictment. “In another case, after a different escort agency refused to provide identification for several escorts who appeared underage, the same RENTBOY.COM employee “suggested to [him] to crop the faces of those super young escorts,” continued the indictment, which also noted that the company never reported the cases to law enforcement agencies. Concerning posts in Asia, Rentboy “failed to comply with its own standards requiring age verification,” even ignoring “employees [who] complained to RENTBOY.COM management about the quantity of underage escort advertisements.” “In another email, another RENTBOY.COM employee speaking about the Asia-market ads said “Christ … talk about copyrighted and underage pies! TONS in that area … ALWAYS,” detailed the indictment, which also revealed that company executives never acted on these concerns. Instead, “RENTBOY.COM employees reviewing Asia advertisements were also told by the defendant JEFFREY HURANT and other RENTBOY.COM managers to apply lesser standards in doing age verification of Asia-market advertisements.” “As was summarized in one email, “In Asia ok to approve them … unless you see a baby … : ),” continued the indictment.

But Brinton thinks these practices are actually positive and supportive for gay boys. He wrote:

Why do they care? The same reason I do. Because sex work disproportionately affects the LGBT community. Transgender people engage in sex work at a rate 10 times that of cisgender (nontrans) women. And many LGBT youth engage in sex work just to survive. A 2013 Center for American Progress report suggests that LGBT youth are more than three times as likely to have engaged in survival sex. I am not a person using sex work to survive. I am, however, overwhelmed with messages from GBT young men who are afraid of having to return to their families, where they face mistreatment, and even worse, because the main and most secure connection they had to income through escorting is now gone.” They are reaching out to me because of my passion for ending conversion therapy, a set of the dangerous and discredited practices linked to severe depression, substance abuse, and even suicide. The connection is horrifying: Many of the young men were forced into conversion therapy by their families — the families to which they may now have to return without a steady income. This makes it my issue. One of the young men who messaged me said, “I was never harming anyone with the work that I was doing. As cheesy as it sounds, most of the people just wanted a human connection with someone who they could relate to on some basic human level.” Another young man added, “It feels like we had a chance to act with dignity and authenticity for the first time and it was taken away from us.” They are right. The rent boys weren’t harming anyone. But now these young men might have to return to communities and homes which have rejected who they are. And that’s when the real danger begins.

Brinton believes the degradation and dangers of underage prostitution are superior to a teen being forced to live with his family who doesn’t approve of his lifestyle. The horror! Imagine that: a teenager might have to rein in his behavior for a few years until he’s able to support himself in a manner other than servicing men for cash (an option that never even seems to cross the depraved Deputy Assistant Secretary’s mind).

I have no doubt Brinton will comport himself in his new role with every bit as much professionalism and competence as the Biden Collective’s other tokenist appointments.