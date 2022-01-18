Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Set to Speak at CPAC

American Conservative Union (ACU) chair Matt Schlapp tweeted out exciting news on Tuesday afternoon: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now a confirmed speaker at the upcoming CPAC 2022.

CPAC — the Conservative Political Action Conference — bills itself as “The largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.” This year’s conference will be held in Orlando, Fla., from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27.

As DeSantis is already a Florida resident, it will be an easy trip for him to appear at the event. CPAC is understood to be an important event for serious political candidates — new and incumbent alike — to attend. DeSantis’s appearance will no doubt feed speculation that he may make a run for the White House in 2024.

Some are already postulating that another prominent Florida resident may not be thrilled to hear about DeSantis’s speaking gig. Former President Donald Trump hasn’t exactly been shy about his interest in running for the office again, and he is also a regular speaker at CPAC — the highlight of the event in recent years. However, there is no word yet on whether he will be appearing at this year’s conference.

The CPU has taken a bold step by confirming DeSantis before Trump.