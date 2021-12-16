Biden Blames GOP for His Abundant Failures

President Joe Biden fell back on a banal cliché during his keynote speech at the Democratic National Committee’s holiday party this week.

After telling several hundred wealthy donors that the party will win 2022, Biden added, “We know what we’re for. But Republicans don’t seem to be for anything. Name me something they are for — they’re against everything.”

That’s pure sophistry.

Republicans just allowed Democrats to raise the federal debt limit without even forcing an open roll-call vote. They also helped pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill this fall, giving Biden a legislative victory.

They rightly opposed the Biden administration’s deceitful push to take over elections, perpetuate inflation by spending billions on progressive entitlements, and pursue the profligate Green New Deal that would cater our economy to urbane elites. And they’ve fought against the woke agenda and COVID hysteria.

Isn’t that what the opposition party is supposed to do? Were Democrats so amenable to the Trump agenda from 2017-2021?

As Biden took office, vaccines were abundant, and the economy was ready to roar back. The president only needed to deliver on his quixotic promise to beat COVID-19.

But now the United States has passed 800,000 deaths from the virus, with more than half occurring under Biden’s watch.

Related: Let’s Get Real About Joe Biden and 2024



The president lost focus and erred by deferring to socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), whom he defeated for the nomination.

He pushed through a coronavirus relief stimulus that discouraged work and tossed cash at partisan priorities. And instead of listening to sane Democrats or tackling real issues — immigration, foreign policy, crime, inflation, et al. — he’s trying to enact the radical Sanders agenda.

No one elected him or the party to do that. Biden has an infinitesimal majority in the House and a split Senate.

Joe Biden's approval ratings have gotten so bad, that even CNN is (finally) being forced to accept reality and report them. https://t.co/HNVSmZx9no — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) December 16, 2021

Most Republicans I know believe the most appropriate move the government can make is to allow people to decide what’s best for them, then move aside.

That Democrats, and Biden, at age 79, do not understand that concept is why the nation has so many woes, including inflation higher than anything in four decades.

It’s also why, despite Biden’s predictions, his party will be demolished next November, and crooked Hillary Clinton, of all people, is emerging as a potential 2024 candidate.