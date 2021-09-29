[WATCH] Crowd Boos as Biden Interrupts, Delays Congressional Baseball Game

The annual Congressional Baseball Game was in the midst of an exciting second inning when it was delayed for 15 minutes by the arrival of President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Democrat politicians surrounded the embattled president, asking for autographs and taking selfies.

Biden was booed when he entered the stadium:

Biden booed at Nationals Stadium during the Congressional baseball game pic.twitter.com/DlAN8e1U06 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 30, 2021

When play resumed, Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) cracked the game’s first over-the-fence home run since Ron Paul in 1979. The second-term congressman also pitched for the Republican side.

.@RepGregSteube hits "first out-of-the-park homerun in #CongressionalBaseballGame in more than 40 years … a bona fide major league homerun" pic.twitter.com/hE0uEBa1sc — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 30, 2021

Reps. Anthony Gonzalez and Blake Moore also homered for the Republicans, albeit the inside-the-park variety.

Mostly House members participated, along with a few of the younger senators like Democrats Chris Murphy and Jon Ossoff.

The most memorable game in recent history came in 2017, when a Bernie Sanders supporter tried to assassinate several Republican politicians holding practice in northern Virginia. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise was shot and seriously injured but returned to play the following year.

The game, which began in 1909 but didn’t occur last year due to COVID-19, benefits various local charities.

The Republicans prevailed 13-12, for their first win in five years.

Perhaps Biden decided to attend to shore up goodwill for his legislative agenda during a consequential week, as negotiations continue on infrastructure bills, the debt ceiling, and government funding before a Friday deadline.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley thinks Biden ought to get his priorities straight.

The fact that Joe Biden has time to go to the Congressional baseball game but not time to take questions on Afghanistan or see the humanitarian crisis at the border is a disgrace. #DoYourJob #StrikingOut — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 30, 2021

The president canceled a Chicago trip Wednesday to work on legislation, as radicals like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Sanders threaten to destroy the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate unless they get their socialist fantasies.

Shortly before the game, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin reiterated that he “cannot — and will not — support trillions in spending or an all-or-nothing approach that ignores the brutal fiscal reality our nation faces.”