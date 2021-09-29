Columns

So Where's That Crisis the Left Predicted After Supreme Court Struck Down Eviction Moratorium?

By A.J. Kaufman Sep 29, 2021 4:03 PM ET
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

When the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on evictions, a flurry of left-wing hyperbole and paranoid fearmongering commenced, forecasting a national crisis.

“How are we on vacation when we have millions of people who could start to be evicted tonight?” radical Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) ranted dishonestly with other progressives by her side this summer from the U.S. Capitol steps. “There are people already receiving and have received pay or vacate notices that will have them out tomorrow.”

However, as with most alarmism, it’s not come to fruition, and the country has gone a full month without any disaster. Where is the sudden spike of evictions or the homelessness causing more COVID-19 super spreaders?

“Housing and eviction experts offered a mix of guesses about why an expected onslaught of evictions has not yet materialized, including that the wave could still be coming,” the Washington Posreported Tuesday. “Some tenants may have also moved on their to avoid an eviction.”

“Experts” were wrong again? Color me surprised.

But Democrats will not relent. Hamas Squad members — including hypocrites like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, (D-Gaza), who is happily collecting money while pillorying landlords — continue to claim that the worst is bound to come.

Consider crazy 75-year-old Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who rushed to join fringe progressives and argue about a “historic and devastating wave of evictions in every corner of the country.”

Socialists and “tenants unions” help to spread  misinformation and keep up the manipulation.

 

The United States already had the necessary institutions in place to prevent a crisis, without skirting the Constitution as President Joe Biden did to appease the hard left. There are numerous ways that people can get assistance when they face rough times. Congress authorized nearly $50 billion in rental assistance for the pandemic. And the U.S. overall has provided more relief — over $60,000 to some families — than almost any country.

The moratorium wasn’t necessary, ending it was wise since there’s no emergency, and millions of people haven’t been evicted. Period.

Related: Supreme Court Strikes Down Part of New York’s Absurd Eviction Moratorium

A.J. Kaufman
A.J. Kaufman taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career. His work has appeared in numerous national print and digital outlets. An author of three books, he's also a columnist for Alpha News and currently resides in the Midwest.
Tags: JOE BIDEN
TRENDING
Editor's Choice