So Where's That Crisis the Left Predicted After Supreme Court Struck Down Eviction Moratorium?

When the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on evictions, a flurry of left-wing hyperbole and paranoid fearmongering commenced, forecasting a national crisis.

“How are we on vacation when we have millions of people who could start to be evicted tonight?” radical Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) ranted dishonestly with other progressives by her side this summer from the U.S. Capitol steps. “There are people already receiving and have received pay or vacate notices that will have them out tomorrow.”

It’s 1 AM. Our solidarity is strong and our numbers are growing. Millions are at risk of being removed from their homes, and a Democratic-controlled government has the power to stop it. Extend the eviction moratorium now. pic.twitter.com/Rt0LFgViAN — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 31, 2021

However, as with most alarmism, it’s not come to fruition, and the country has gone a full month without any disaster. Where is the sudden spike of evictions or the homelessness causing more COVID-19 super spreaders?

“Housing and eviction experts offered a mix of guesses about why an expected onslaught of evictions has not yet materialized, including that the wave could still be coming,” the Washington Post reported Tuesday. “Some tenants may have also moved on their to avoid an eviction.”

“Experts” were wrong again? Color me surprised.

But Democrats will not relent. Hamas Squad members — including hypocrites like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, (D-Gaza), who is happily collecting money while pillorying landlords — continue to claim that the worst is bound to come.

Consider crazy 75-year-old Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who rushed to join fringe progressives and argue about a “historic and devastating wave of evictions in every corner of the country.”

Socialists and “tenants unions” help to spread misinformation and keep up the manipulation.

A horrifying look at #evictions. Breakdown by cities shows 122,054 ppl behind on rent in DC and 18,493 "very likely" to face eviction in next 2 months. We must organize against this & demand Congress pass a new federal eviction ban & #CancelTheRentshttps://t.co/zWZs2Lbj2K — Morgan Artyukhina (@LavenderNRed) September 29, 2021

Anthony Rendon is choosing to allow the eviction moratorium to expire on September 30. 855,000 children in CA live in homes behind on rent right now. So we came to @Rendon63rd’s home. pic.twitter.com/lASFTyf7io — LA Tenants Union (@LATenantsUnion) September 29, 2021

The United States already had the necessary institutions in place to prevent a crisis, without skirting the Constitution as President Joe Biden did to appease the hard left. There are numerous ways that people can get assistance when they face rough times. Congress authorized nearly $50 billion in rental assistance for the pandemic. And the U.S. overall has provided more relief — over $60,000 to some families — than almost any country.

The moratorium wasn’t necessary, ending it was wise since there’s no emergency, and millions of people haven’t been evicted. Period.

