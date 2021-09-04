Ilhan Omar Invites the Squad to Minnesota for a Desperate Protest

While most northerners enjoy their weekend at the lake cabin or the final days of the famous Minnesota State Fair, Rep. Ilhan Omar is busy espousing lies and trying to hurt the local economy.

The unrepentant socialist convinced three other “Squad” members to take a junket to the Gopher State in a feeble effort to stop construction on the almost-finished Line 3 pipeline.

Joining Omar in Minneapolis Friday were radical Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), who donned a 1619 cap in honor of the anti-American project.

Standing in damp, 62-degree temps after several days of rain, Omar claimed, “We are here because nearly all of Minnesota is in a state of drought. We are here because wildfires are burning in northern Minnesota.”

The anti-Semite regurgitated clichés about pipelines putting people’s health and safety at risk, and continued her ongoing anti-police bigotry, claiming law enforcement is “repressing” protesters and “indigenous leaders.”

The group of lunatics then moved 225 miles northwest to rural Bemidji Saturday and continued stating false or misleading information.

“Climate crisis is happening and the last thing we need to do is allow the very criminals who created this crisis to build more fossil fuel infrastructure,” @IlhanMN Tribal sovereignty, right to live as Anishinaabe and the crisis of MMIW around Line 3 is why we will #StopLine3 pic.twitter.com/9et7oI8bFu — Honor the Earth (@HonorTheEarth) September 4, 2021

The women claim to represent indigenous communities, but a well-informed Native American wrote a strong column in the state’s largest newspaper Friday, saying he is proud to be “working on this important infrastructure project, which provides much-needed work for people in our part of Minnesota. I am also pleased that we are able to provide good-paying wages to Native Americans who are looking to better their future with a career in construction.”

Matt Gordon also talked about the protests against the pipeline destroying personal property, and how Line 3’s opponents create a myth that Native Americans are opposed to the project “because Hollywood celebrities and politicians far removed from Minnesota say it must be true, so others believe it.”

In reality, Line 3 has been one of the most studied pipeline projects in history. Prior to construction, it needed 24 permits, authorizations, and licenses from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, various tribes, Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Transportation, and more.

Newer and safer, Line 3 will replace an existing pipeline that’s more than 60 years old by incorporating modern anti-leak technologies and will be better for the environment than the current one.

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) represents the vast 8th Congressional District the pipeline covers and fully supports the endeavor. The former hockey star and retired police officer says Line 3 is a “good, safe project,” “one of the most vetted projects” and “successfully defended in the courts.”

He also notes the progressive elites’ ignorance of facts:

It really makes you wonder why so many Twin Cities liberals are trying to stand in the way of working Minnesotans and those who appreciate the dignity of having a job and going to work each day.https://t.co/7jTJ8b0LuU — Pete Stauber (@PeteStauber) September 1, 2021

Republican legislators held a press conference at the Minnesota Capitol Friday to criticize the Squad’s visit and signed a statement supporting the pipeline.

“We are offended the D.C. ‘Squad’, led by Minneapolis Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, is coming to Minnesota to protest and further obstruct a thoroughly vetted, tested, and approved project. Their presence will only serve to incite the obstructionists when it’s clear Line 3 has brought incredible benefits to the state and people. The blatant mistruths in their recent letter to the Biden Administration have already been debunked by union leaders.”

Even Minnesota’s liberal Gov. Tim Walz called out Democrats’ and Squad members’ fabrications with a public letter signed by the Commissioners of the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Public Safety, and the Department of Transportation.

The pipeline is expected to be fully operational at 760,000 barrels per day within the next two months.