Marco Rubio: The REAL Deadline to Withdraw Americans from Afghanistan Is Sooner Than Aug. 31

With the Taliban-imposed Aug. 31 deadline for the United States to pull out of Afghanistan, Sen. Marco Rubio warned Tuesday night that the real deadline to leave actually is much sooner.

“That’s not even the deadline. That’s the deadline for the last plane to take off; the true deadline is probably Thursday, Friday, Saturday,” Rubio told Sean Hannity on Fox News. “But that’s what you get with a White House that’s incompetent and a president who seems, quite frankly, oblivious to all of this.”

Hannity pressed, “We are going to leave our fellow Americans behind?”

The Floridian explained the logistical challenges and added, “This is not Noah’s ark where you put everyone on there and get them out at one time.”

Rubio elaborated that the deadline for America and its allies to get out is misguided and should have only been a goal, not a set date.

The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chair and senior Senate Foreign Relations Committee member claimed the situation at Hamid Karzai Airport is “total, complete chaos, unsanitary conditions and rapidly declining.”

Referring to the botched withdrawal and evacuation, Rubio claimed, “When history looks back at this moment, this will be covered as one of the worst catastrophes in American foreign policy history.”

Rubio, who’s long believed the current tragedies would occur if President Joe Biden irresponsibly pulled troops out, also targeted much-maligned Joint Chiefs Chair General Mark Milley.

“This is what you get when a president is completely out of touch with reality, and then we have a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who spends his time worrying about White Rage. Don’t worry about White Rage, General Milley, worry about the Taliban and the Americans who are going to be killed by them because of your botched efforts,” Rubio explained.

Later in the show, Sen. Lindsey Graham called for Biden to be impeached, saying, “He should be impeached; this is a dereliction of duty by the commander-in-chief.