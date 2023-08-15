Christie Pulls Ahead of DeSantis in Latest New Hampshire Poll

According to a new poll released by Emerson College Polling, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) in the important primary state of New Hampshire by one percentage point.

Christie garnered nine percent support among respondents, while DeSantis received just eight percent. Both candidates trail former President Donald Trump, who has steadily maintained a large lead in polls over the rest of the crowded GOP field.

“DeSantis has been the alternative to Trump in Emerson polling this presidential cycle. This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling, and fall back into the pack of candidates,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) followed DeSantis with six percent support, while North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) both received four percent support. Vivek Ramaswamy received just three percent support, businessman Perry Johnson got two percent, and former Vice President Mike Pence and former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) were at one percent. The poll found 13% of voters were still undecided.

Middle-aged adults favored Trump over DeSantis. Only four percent of voters ages 30-49 said they would support DeSantis, compared to 56% who said they’d vote for Trump.

The Emerson College poll, however, showed Trump losing against President Joe Biden by multiple percentage points in New Hampshire.

Biden also finds himself with a 43% approval rating in the state, marking a five-point increase from March. The president, however, has a higher disapproval rating at 46%.

“President Biden’s support has strengthened in New Hampshire since March,” Kimball said. “The President’s approval increase is fueled by a more unified approval among his party – 82% of Democrats approve of the job the President is doing, a 14-point increase from March.”

The poll also revealed that Biden would handily win in the 2024 Democratic primary against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and author Marianne Williamson. The president was at 65% support in the poll, compared to Kennedy’s 12% and Williamson’s four percent.

Regarding voting concerns, 60% of Republicans pointed to voter fraud as a top threat heading into the 2024 election. Only 11% of Democrats agreed with that sentiment, with 55% citing voter suppression as the greatest threat heading into 2024 and five percent of Republicans agreeing.