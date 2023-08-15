Biden Faces Backlash Among Democrats Over 'Federal Crisis of Inaction' at the Border

Democrats are finally turning against President Joe Biden over his soft border policies.

Last week, Gov. Maura Healey (D-Mass.) said her state has had to take charge against illegal immigration while the federal government sits back and does nothing. Healey declared a state of emergency last week over the migrant crisis in her state.

“Massachusetts has stepped up to address what sadly has been a federal crisis of inaction that is many years in the making,” she said in a letter to Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security.

Chicago City Council alderman Raymond Lopez (D) also slammed the president for his inaction on illegal immigration.

“I invite you to see firsthand what we are forced to do while waiting for [US Citizenship and Immigration Services] to take the steps necessary to move the needle on this crisis,” Lopez wrote in an open letter to Biden last month. “This facility, along with the 11 shelters offering semi-permanent housing to the migrants and asylum-seekers, are pushing our city to the brink unnecessarily because of the lax response from Secretary Mayorkas and USCIS Director Jaddou.”

Even New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized the Biden administration for refusing to address immigration reform. Adams, who said he would welcome migrants with to his city open arms, is now claiming the federal government has “turned its back” on the city as it deals with a humanitarian crisis.

NBC News reports that Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) also torched Biden over his “dumb” border policies. “I’ve been strong on border security. And I’ve stood up to Democrats when they’re wrong on this issue — including the president,” he said. “When the president decided he was going to do something dumb on this and change the rules that would create a bigger crisis, I told him he was wrong. So I pushed back on this administration multiple times.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) echoed Kelly’s comments about the president. “D.C. has shown little regard for the actual crisis that’s occurring in Arizona,” she said in May. “We’ve paid the price for the federal government’s failure to fix our broken immigration system for most of my lifetime.”

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also criticized Biden, saying, “We should have closed the border,” according to the New York Post.

“It’s not racist or insensitive to say that we need to close our borders and have an orderly immigration policy. I would expand legal immigration to this country that’s orderly, that makes sense for our country, but also that our borders are impervious,” Kennedy added.