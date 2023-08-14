Skittles Pulls a Bud Light

You’d think that corporations would want to be successful, right? Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney was disastrous for the brand, and yet, other companies don’t seem to learn from Bud Light’s mistake. Now, Skittles has entered the woke fray.

In a move that could very well destroy the company, Skittles jumped right into the deep end of the woke pool with its new packaging, which includes the phrase, “Black Trans Lives Matter.” Consumers are calling for the company to be boycotted because of its woke promotion of the LGBT community.

“We’ve given up our rainbow so that the LGBTQ+ community can share theirs,” Skittles announced back in June. “This Pride Month, we’re amplifying stories within the LGBTQ+ community for all to discover. We begin by showcasing the designs of five talented artists on our SKITTLES Pride Packs, each with their own story to tell.” Skittles swapped its rainbow-colored packaging for LGBT-promoting designs created in cooperation with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation — and it’s gone downhill to the left ever since.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, users unleashed a series of attacks against the candy maker for its inane approach.

“@Skittles is trying to turn your kids into BLM & LGBTQ+ activists. Their packaging also features a drag queen,” Libs of TikTok wrote. “Skittles have gone completely woke.”

.@Skittles is trying to turn your kids into BLM & LGBTQ+ activists. Their packaging also features a drag queen. Skittles have gone completely woke. pic.twitter.com/jjlkc7uOaL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2023

“New: Skittles is working towards turning your children into BLM & LGBTQ+ activists with their new WOKE packaging,” user Proud Elephant wrote. “BOYCOTT SKITTLES, DONT LET THEM INDOCTRINATE OUR CHILDREN!!!!”

NEW: Skittles is working towards turning your children into BLM & LGBTQ+ activists with their new WOKE packaging. BOYCOTT SKITTLES, DONT LET THEM INDOCTRINATE OUR CHILDREN!!!!https://t.co/CgGiVTZxKK — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 14, 2023

“Read that label carefully – ‘Black TransLives Matter’ is [in] the middle of a cartoon playground full of kids on the package. This is marketing aimed at children. Skittles are produced and marketed by the Wrigley Company, a division of Mars, Inc It isn’t “just” the brand that is at fault, it is the company. That would be Mars,” Dr. Robert W. Malone wrote.

Read that label carefully – "Black TransLives Matter" is the middle of a cartoon playground full of kids on the package. This is marketing aimed at children.

Skittles are produced and marketed by the Wrigley Company, a division of Mars, Inc

It isn't "just" the brand that is at… pic.twitter.com/WzabczO47B — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) August 12, 2023

Skittles is a product owned by Mars, Inc. Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, shed over 30% in value after the company decided to go woke, losing billions of dollars. Likewise, Target lost billions of dollars just weeks after the company decided to market LGBT-themed clothing for children. It looks like Skittles was just jealous of its “woke” friends getting all the attention.

Related: Newsom’s Nanny State: California Set to Ban Skittles & Other Candy Over Health Concerns

It seems as though companies just don’t get the memo: Go woke, go broke. If one had even a slight sense of business acumen, one would refrain from following the examples of other companies that have gone down the toilet.