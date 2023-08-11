Liberals Blast Hollywood Actor Woody Harrelson for Supporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

The so-called “inclusive” Democratic Party is slamming Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson simply because he’s not supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. Oh, how inclusive they are — only when you agree with them.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, liberals unleashed a tsunami of attacks directed at Harrelson for supporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

The famed Hollywood actor posted a photo of himself wearing a “Kennedy 2024” hat alongside RFK’s wife, Cheryl Hines, who posted the photo on her Instagram. Annoyed liberals began denouncing Harrelson upon seeing the photo.

“Shark Tank” senior producer Andrew Kimmel shared the image, saying, “We lost Woody.”

We lost Woody pic.twitter.com/D08TJQ865f — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 10, 2023

A Democratic influencer, “Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma,” wrote, “It’s official. After his s—-y SNL opening monologue about Covid, now this, Woody Harrelson is dead to me.” He’s dead to you because he has a difference of opinion? Oh, brother.

An account called “Wu Tang is for the Children,” echoed the aforementioned user’s SNL remarks, writing, “If you didn’t realize Woody was gone after his SNL monologue well now it’s official.”

Liberal X user Angela Belcamino wrote, “Woody Harrelson just canceled himself.”

Woody Harrelson just canceled himself. pic.twitter.com/XzwEyAOoLq — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 10, 2023

“It’s a shame Woody Harrelson has revealed himself to be an anti-science quack,” Democratic social media strategist Devin Durke stated. Speaking of “anti-science,” is anyone going to tell Biden that there are only two genders and that “transgenderism” is merely an illusion?

“So disappointing. Good reminder actors are not role models,” former Bill Clinton staffer Claude Taylor remarked.

So disappointing. Good reminder actors are not role models. https://t.co/3AJ70mrAZd — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) August 10, 2023

The reference to Harrelson’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue follows the Hollywood actor’s remarks in February, where he blasted the COVID-19 vaccine and the totalitarian government pandemic protocols. Harrelson linked his critique to a movie he heard about in 2019.

“So the movie goes like this… The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes,” he said. “And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

“I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day,” he concluded.

Woody Harrelson's monologue! pic.twitter.com/FAEcBDnIKu — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 26, 2023

Overall, the “inclusive” liberals are really showing their true colors. “We’ll be inclusive as long as you agree never to disagree with us,” they probably say. Criticizing Harrelson for his political differences is not being “inclusive”; instead it shows how exclusive the left truly is.