Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is the Robber Baron of the Century

Volodymyr Zelenskyy deserves an Oscar for pulling off the biggest heist in the history of politics. No, Ukraine’s president didn’t rob a bank or a jewelry store. He finessed countries worldwide for their money.

To date, the U.S. has given Ukraine over $113 billion in aid as it fights Russia in a war. Did the government ever ask you if you’d want to send your money over to Ukraine? No? I didn’t think so. You pay the government money in the form of taxes, and then it simply does whatever it wishes with your money. Seems fair.

Now, how much money has Ukraine given to the U.S.? I bet you’re scratching your head trying to think of the exact figure. Well, I’ll save you the headache. Ukraine has not given our country one cent.

You may be thinking, “But there’s a war going on.” Then why has Zelenskyy been constantly traveling everywhere around the globe giving speeches to the effect of “I need more money” instead of defending his country?

Did Franklin Roosevelt do that during World War II? Absolutely not, because he was busy putting America first at a crucial point in history where he had to defeat Germany, Japan, and Italy.

Did George Bush constantly give speeches and travel around the globe to raise money? No, because he realized — although to a fault — that we had to go after the terrorists in the Middle East.

Remember when Zelenskyy came to our Capitol and said that giving our money to Ukraine is a sacrifice that must be made?

“Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” Zelenskyy said during his address to Congress in December 2022, prompting a standing ovation from lawmakers.

Why is that money going toward training soldiers how to dance on TikTok instead of military training? Don’t the soldiers have better things to do, like defend their country?

The media constantly hails Zelenskyy as a “hero” who is fighting for his country, but all we see the former actor doing is going on a Monopoly tour, raising billions of dollars for himself.

By the way, Zelenskyy is no hero. The man has literally persecuted Christians, closed down Orthodox churches, and imprisoned priests and monks. Why? Simply because of their religion.

We’re supposed to trust the two-faced former actor, who persecutes those with whom he disagrees with our money? Zelenskyy has pulled off the biggest heist of the century through subterfuge. He is the robber baron of the century.