Anheuser-Busch Heir Says Ancestors Would've 'Rolled in Their Graves' if They Saw Dylan Mulvaney on a Beer Can

An Anheuser-Busch heir has come out and said that if his ancestors saw the state of the company today, disappointment would be an understatement.

Billy Busch, in an interview with TMZ, said that the ad campaign with transgender celebrity Dylan Mulvaney would have caused his ancestor, Adolphus Busch — co-founder of Anheuser-Busch — to be outraged.

“I think my family — my ancestors would have rolled over in their graves,” Busch told TMZ’s Harvey Levin.

“They believed that transgender, gays, that sort of thing was all a very personal issue. They loved this country because it is a free country and people are allowed to do what they want, but it was never meant to be on a beer can and never meant to be pushed in people’s faces.”

Busch’s comments came after Anheuser-Busch decided to strike out in the marketplace by partnering with Mulvaney, leading the company into a financial collapse.

The company created cases of beer cans bearing Mulvaney’s face, which many people did not particularly like. The decision was meant to be “inclusive” and appeal to Gen Z, but it did not succeed — to say the least.

“You know, I think people who drink beer, I think they’re your common folk. I think they are the blue-collar worker who goes and works hard every single day,” Busch said.

“The last thing they want pushed down their throat or to be drinking is a beer can with that kind of message on it. I just don’t think that’s what they’re looking for. They want their beer to be truly American, truly patriotic, as it always has been. Truly, America’s beer, which Bud Light was and probably isn’t any longer,” he added.

Levin pressed Busch on whether the criticism of Bud Light was rooted in prejudice.

“Absolutely it’s prejudice,” Levin said. “Look, I remember my dad telling me stories that there were bars in LA that used to have signs that said, ‘No dogs, no Jews.’ So there’s been a history of prejudice in the country. People get over certain things. It’s happened to Jews. It’s happened to black people. It’s happening to gay people, and it’s happening to transgender people. So to me, it is absolutely prejudice.”

So, I guess people can’t oppose a beer company without being prejudicial? What happened to freedom of speech?

Actively opposing a beer company because of its decision to represent 1% of the U.S. population, while alienating millions of Americans, is not prejudicial — it’s logical.