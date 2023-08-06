Trump Says 'Liddle' Mike Pence Has 'Gone to the Dark Side'

“I never told a newly embolden [sic] … Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest.’ He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy,” the former president added. “I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”

Pence’s 2024 presidential campaign unveiled shirts with the words “Too Honest” on them as a reference to the former president’s comments made to the then-Vice President who certified the 2020 election, despite Trump claiming extensive voter fraud.

On Friday, Pence defended his decision to certify the 2020 election after he was stormed by Trump supporters, who expressed anger at the former Vice President for his decision.

“Why’d you sell out the people?” a man called out as Pence arrived for a town hall in Londonderry, N.H. “Why didn’t you uphold the Constitution?”

“I upheld the Constitution,” Pence responded.

“No, you didn’t,” the Trump supporter said.

“Read it,” Pence said, before walking away.

Trump was recently indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith over his actions surrounding the Capitol protests of Jan. 6, 2021. Trump was charged with four criminal counts and can face life in prison or even the death penalty if convicted on all four.

The counts are as follows: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Pence — without naming Trump — offered comments on the former president’s indictment. “Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” he said.

Pence also subtly blasted the former president for his alleged hoarding of classified documents.

“We’ve got to be deadly serious about handling classified materials in this country,” he said. “I owned up to it.”