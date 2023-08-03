Vivek Ramaswamy Says He Doesn't Believe Government 'Has Told The Truth' About 9/11

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Wednesday that he is skeptical of the government’s description of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

BlazeTV’s Alex Stein asked Ramaswamy whether 9/11 was an inside job.

“I don’t believe the government has told us the truth,” Ramaswamy replied. “Again, I’m driven by evidence and data. What I’ve seen in the last several years is we have to be skeptical of what the government does tell us.”

“I haven’t seen evidence to the contrary, but do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not. Do I believe the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not,” he added.

“Yeah, 9/11 Commission lied,” Stein agreed.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suggests that 9/11 was an inside job by the US government. “I don't believe the government has told us the truth [about what happened.” pic.twitter.com/rIl5j5wclJ — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 2, 2023

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Ramaswamy reiterated his remarks.

Ramaswamy later clarified that he doesn’t believe the U.S. was involved in the attacks. He agreed that Al-Qaeda was the main architect of 9/11.

“Do I believe our government has been completely forthright about 9/11? No. Al-Qaeda clearly planned and executed the attacks, but we have never fully addressed who knew what in the Saudi government about it. We *can* handle the TRUTH,” the GOP presidential candidate tweeted.

Do I believe our government has been completely forthright about 9/11? No. Al-Qaeda clearly planned and executed the attacks, but we have never fully addressed who knew what in the Saudi government about it. We *can* handle the TRUTH. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Q4fY0D83N4 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 2, 2023

Ramaswamy later posted another tweet, saying, “The reason people don’t trust the government is that the government doesn’t trust the people. It’s actually that simple.”

The reason people don’t trust the government is that the government doesn’t trust the people. It’s actually that simple. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 3, 2023

Ramaswamy explained his 9/11 remarks later to Shelby Talcott.

“I think there have long been unanswered questions about who knew about it in the Saudi government. That’s what I was getting at,” Ramaswamy said, telling Talcott that he doesn’t actually believe 9/11 was an “inside job.”

Vivek tells me: “I think there have long been unanswered questions about who knew about it in the Saudi government. That’s what I was getting at.” He adds that he “absolutely” doesn’t believe 9/11 was an inside job in terms of the US being responsible. https://t.co/DvaoQ5q3f1 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 2, 2023

Prior to speaking about 9/11, Ramaswamy was asked his thoughts on whether the 1969 Apollo moon landing was fake or legitimate.

“I have no evidence to suggest it was fake,” Ramaswamy said of the moon landing. “So I’m going to assume it was real.”

Ramaswamy subtly mocked Stein to account for his remarks, saying: “Some guy who is a comedian was spouting off questions about the moon landing not being real before that.”

Ramaswamy has shown momentum in recent polling, specifically a Morning Consult poll, which shows the billionaire tycoon in third place with 9 percent support, trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy has pledged to pardon Trump, who is facing multiple federal indictments, if elected president.