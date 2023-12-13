Boston Mayor Throws Holiday Party for 'Electeds of Color Only'

Woke Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has decided to celebrate the holidays in Jim Crow style. Wu has been serving as the mayor since 2021. The daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, she was the first Asian American woman to serve on the city council before becoming mayor.

Advertisement

Since she was elected, Wu has been an advocate specifically of black elected leaders. Earlier this year, she spoke about how great it was for her to "have the chance to be surrounded by Black excellence, Black joy, Black brilliance, Black persistence, every single day here working for the city of Boston."

Be that as it may, Wu crossed a line by deciding that only people of color should be invited to a holiday party. Libs of TikTok posted an email that was sent out by Denise DeSantos, the Director of City Council Relations, on behalf of the mayor. DeSantos explained that the “email was mistakenly sent to all city councilmembers, including the white ones."

Now, I am certainly no expert, but in my opinion, someone whose title is Director of City Council Relations should have a better explanation for sending out a racist invitation other than the “email was mistakenly sent to all city council members, including the white ones." I’m thinking that, you know, maybe she could have worked in something like a sincere apology, maybe a definitive statement vowing that it wouldn’t happen again — something.

The Boston Herald offered a full report, saying that after the first email, there was "an apology and mixed reactions." The party was supposed to take place on Wednesday at the Parkman House on Beacon Street in Boston. The first email was out for 15 minutes before DeSantos realized her error and sent out a second email, apologizing for the first by saying (get this), that the invitation was only intended for those who were invited — namely, those six councilors "of color" and not the seven white councilors.

Advertisement

That is not an apology. In fact, instead of not digging the hole any deeper, DeSantos grabbed a bigger shovel. Imagine if a white Director of City Council Relations sent out an invitation that excluded council members of color. Then when confronted, instead of apologizing, explained it away by saying the blacks were not supposed to have received one. Somehow, I don’t see that as being acceptable, and a huge deal would be made out of it by every media outlet.

DeSantos then gave it one more good ole college try:

"I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow. I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused."

Nope. Sorry, still not feeling it.

Then things got worse. Just when you hoped the bigotry was confined to just Wu and DeSantos, others decided to get their shovels and start digging, too.

"Elected of color" Councilor Brian Worrell defended the segregated holiday party that would exclude white people, saying, "We make space and spaces for all kinds of specific groups in the city and city government. This is no different, and the Elected Officials of Color has been around for more than a decade."

Believe it or not, another "Elected of color," Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, chimed in that she also thought it was totally fine to hold a party segregated by race. In her view, DeSantos “meant no ill will” and there was "no need for apologies at all," and the email "should not offend anyone."

Advertisement

Frighteningly, Anderson believes that "it’s completely natural for elected officials of color to gather for a holiday celebration" — even when the white officials are intentionally excluded.

Anderson went on to say, "Many groups celebrate and come together in various ways, and it’s not about excluding anyone. Instead, it’s about creating spaces for like-minded individuals to connect and support each other.” She called Wu's decision to segregate councilors based on race "commendable."

Related: 'Doctor Who' Made TV's Most Cringeworthy Race Swap Ever

Another council member, Frank Baker, said that the segregated holiday party was "unfortunate and divisive," but he made sure to tell the Herald that he wasn't personally offended. "I don't really get offended too easily," he said, noting that not being invited to a party wasn't enough to ruffle his feathers.



Two-thirds of WU’s cabinet is made up of blacks, including the chief of economic development, Segun Idowu. He had this to say: "When you look at who makes up the cabinet, there are Black folks running operations, running community engagement, running communications, running the Police Department, running emergency management, running transportation, running the economy, running development."

I have no idea what’s going on in Boston, but there is definitely something wrong within the mayor’s office and the city council. This is blatant, in-your-face segregation. Not only are they practicing it, but they’re also defending it and playing it off as being perfectly acceptable.

Advertisement

It isn’t, and it can’t be swept under the rug. The mayor of Boston is fixated on appointing blacks to positions of authority and then segregating them from the other white employees. She is a typical woke leftist; she speaks of eliminating disparities and then creates them with her actions.

It won’t happen, but Wu, DeSantos, Worrell, Anderson, and any other Council members who believe segregation is acceptable need to resign. Acceptance is the first stage of implementation. These people are passive-aggressive bigots, and they need to be removed from positions of influence.