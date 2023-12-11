Ramaswamy Gives a New Meaning to the Term 'Livestream'

It isn’t uncommon in politics to hear about a “leak” coming from the White House or from someone’s political campaign. Sometimes these leaks are accidental and unplanned, while at other times they are deliberate. Yesterday, the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign suffered through a deliberate leak, but it was anything but typical.

With his microphone still on, Ramaswamy gave new meaning to the word “leak” when he went to the bathroom and took one that listeners could clearly hear on his still-hot mic. Proving to be quite the trendsetter, Ramaswamy not only rewrote the definition of a politician “leaking” something, but he also added a new dimension to what it means to “livestream.”

Spaces are a new way to have live audio conversations on Twitter/X. Spaces are brief live audio conversations, and it's easy to join one or start a Space of your own. Yesterday, Ramaswamy was on an X Spaces livestream hosted by entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, who after having great success by starting Froothie, which is now one of the largest brands in the health and wellness industry, diversified and is a partner at International Blockchain Legal LLP and the creator of WeareGrowthHackers, IBC Group, as well as the co-founder of NFT Technologies.

Joining Ramaswamy were Infowars founder Alex Jones, who was just reinstated to Twitter/X, political activist Jack Posobiec, Jackson Hinkle, a political commentator who hosts “The Dive with Jackson Hinkle,” political activist and journalist CJ Pearson, Andrew Tate, a very controversial American-British media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer, and none other than Elon Musk himself.

At some point, the group was discussing the choice to not have children, when Ramaswamy can be heard saying “Gentlemen, I have to go.” Moments later, listeners could hear the sound of Ramaswamy peeing in the background.

Jones then interrupted the conversation, saying, "Somebody's got their phone in the bathroom."

Nawfal then alerted Ramaswamy stating, "That's your phone, Vivek, I'm not able to mute you." Ramaswamy then turned off his mic and reappeared a few moments later.

Apologizing, Ramaswamy said, “Sorry about that.”

Prompting a laughing Musk to say, “Well, I hope you feel better.” To which the candidate replied, “I feel great, thank you.”

Vivek Ramaswamy's new campaign slogan; Make America Pee Again in space



Twitter Space. pic.twitter.com/pSx3CxtEYJ — Abdi (@BLACKTIVIST5) December 10, 2023

During the presidential debates, Ramaswamy has been involved in some pi**ing matches with the other candidates and he’s also been known to pi** some people off, but yesterday’s episode was something different.

In September, a Business Insider investigation reported that former colleagues and staff described Ramaswamy as paranoid, high-maintenance, and insisting on setting the air conditioning in his office at 64 degrees or below.

From personal experience, I know that cold doesn’t help the situation that Ramaswamy found himself in yesterday. Perhaps keeping his office at a more kidney-friendly temperature as well as remembering to turn his mic off are things he should practice before contemplating becoming the leader of the free world.

Then again, he did excuse himself and made it safely to the bathroom on his own, which we can’t be assured that the current resident of the White House can do.