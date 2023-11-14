Republicans Get Physical as McCarthy Throws Elbows at Burchett

Milt Harris | 5:20 PM on November 14, 2023
Still from U.S. House Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing, July 26, 2023

A pulse has been detected in the Congressional Republican party. It may not have been the most professional way to demonstrate it, but at this point, any sign of life is promising. 

Following a closed-door meeting of the GOP’s House caucus, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was being interviewed by Claudia Grisales, a National Public Radio (NPR) correspondent. Grisales later stated that as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) passed behind Burchett, she witnessed him forcefully elbow Burchett, causing him to lurch forward toward her. 

In case you’ve forgotten, Burchett was one of the eight Republicans who successfully voted to vacate McCarthy from the speaker’s office last month. An embarrassment for sure, since McCarthy had the misfortune of being the first Speaker of the House to be removed from office in American history, and his 269-day tenure was the shortest in 140 years.

After the “shove,” according to Grisales, Burchett chased after McCarthy, asking, “Why’d you elbow me in the back, Kevin? Hey, Kevin, you got any guts?”

McCarthy, of course, denied that he had elbowed Burchett. 

Here is the way Grisales described the confrontation in a series of postings on Twitter/X:

After regrouping, here is the way Burchett described the incident to CNN’s Manu Raju:

“Well, I was doing an interview with Claudia from NPR, a lovely lady, and she was asking me a question. And at that time, I got elbowed in the back, and it kind of caught me off guard because it was a clean shot to the kidneys. And I turned back, and there was Kevin.” 

Burchett took a shot at McCarthy, describing him as “a bully with $17 million and a security detail" (probably a reference to McCarthy's control over campaign fundraising accounts). He called him "the type of guy that, when you’re a kid, would throw a rock over the fence and run home and hide behind his mama’s skirt.” He said that such behavior is “not the way we handle things in east Tennessee.” Burchett told Raju that when he caught up to McCarthy, “It was a little heated, but I just backed off. He kept scurrying, trying to keep people between me and him.”

I’m not saying that I agree with physical aggression, but as a conservative, it’s nice to see blood actually pumping through the veins of Republicans in the House. The referee may throw a flag and call un-Congressman-like conduct, but if it wakes up the team, I’ll give it a pass. 

