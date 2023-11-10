Crying Over Spilled Money

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is suffering from middle-child syndrome. Like a four-year-old who flails his arms and stomps his feet over not getting the attention he thinks he deserves, Zelenskyy is acting out. Only he’s not doing it in the living room of a private home; Zelenskyy is having his tantrum on the world stage.

Apparently, after he tires of counting the money his “government” is raking in, Zelenskyy slips into a dream state and comes up with conspiracy theories. He aired his most recent one at a news conference in Kyiv this past Saturday.

With European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen in attendance, Zelenskyy floated the theory that Vladimir Putin is secretly behind the Israel-Hamas conflict. Why would Putin do that, you may ask? Well, according to old Volo, it’s to divert attention/sympathy/money away from Ukraine.

According to the BBC, Volo believes that conflict between Israel and Hamas is “taking away the focus” from his cash cow, i.e. Ukraine, whining that this is “one of the goals” of Russia.

In Zelenskyy’s mind, attention/sympathy/money should never wane. In spite of the fact that the world has grown weary of his endless can-shaking for more funding. Even one of his top generals, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has stated that the war has reached a stalemate.

Zelenskyy also brought his crying towel to NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“Of course, Russia understands that now when [the] focus from Ukraine [is] taken off, and when this focus to the Middle East, and when they try to divide the world in this crisis, Israel-Palestine crisis, and of course, of course, Russia is very happy with this war,” He said as translated in an NBC News transcript. He added, “They just want to divide the world, to take focus from Ukraine to another war.”

Zelenskyy is obviously delusional and is acting like an entitled child, a delusion that was fortified by the garbage can-like reaction he gets from old uncle Joe Biden. Every time Zelenskyy has stepped on Biden’s pedal, the lid flew open and money poured forth. He proved the depth of the delusion in his description of Biden.

I’m really thankful to President Biden. By the way, he was here, and I think he’s a strong man. And it was a historical moment. He’s a hero because he was in those moments under a Russian missile attack. But he was here, and he understood more about Ukraine. Yes, he knew Ukraine even before this invasion.

We’re sure he did, Volo. The Biden family knows a lot about corrupt governments and how to use them to his family’s advantage. That said, he was less enthusiastic about Donald Trump. When Kristen Welker asked him about Trump’s claim that he could end the war in 24 hours, he was obviously annoyed.

Speaking in English he had these comments: “For me, what can I say? So, he’s very welcome as well. President Biden was here, and he... I think he understood some details which you can understand only being here. So, I invite President Trump. If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes, yes, 24 minutes, not more. … Twenty-four minutes to explain [to] President Trump that he can’t manage this war. He can’t bring peace because of the Putin [sic] if, but always there is an ‘if,’ if he’s not trying and if he’s not ready to give our territory for this terrible man, for the Putin [sic], if you are not ready to give it, if you are not ready to give our independence, he can’t manage it.”

Translation: Zelenskyy wants the American taxpayers to continue to fill his pockets by supposedly funding his war effort. In another bizarre rant, he seemed to paint this as a line in the sand that separates the U.S. from involvement in even greater conflicts.

Now, you don’t send your soldiers, God bless. Don’t send your daughters and sons to other NATO countries. Because if Russia will kill all of us, they will attack NATO countries, and you will send your sons and daughters. And it will be... I’m sorry, but the price will be higher. That is my signal. And believe in democracy, believe in Ukraine.

We all believe in democracy, Volo, but we no longer believe in you. Sorry, but the United States is not your private ATM. By claiming that the Hamas attack and subsequent conflict that it resulted in is taking attention away from Ukraine, you have exposed yourself as a narcissistic spoiled child. Everything changes, and your time in the spotlight is over.