Amanda Seyfried Says She Will 'Not F*****g Apologize' for Calling Charlie Kirk Hateful After His Murder

Raging left-wing actress Amanda Seyfried keeps doubling down on calling slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk hateful after his assassination, declaring she “will not f*****g apologize” for her comments. What a lovely woman, right? Yet the left claims to be the party of unity, love, and acceptance. The only requirement, of course, is to sell your soul and kill off any individuality or freedom of thought. Do that, and they’ll welcome you with open arms and closed minds into the progressive hive mind.

The Les Misérables actress wrote on Instagram shortly after someone murdered Kirk, calling his death “both disturbing and deplorable” while simultaneously accusing him of pushing “hateful” rhetoric in his activism. Scripture warns us in Isaiah 5:20, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”

In other words, when people call truth evil or hateful and label what is evil as good, their souls stand in serious danger. We are living in exactly those times. People like Seyfried champion the country being invaded by criminal illegals and push for acceptance of sexual deviancy in schools, believing they are “fighting the good fight.” In reality, they are pushing what God—the Creator and objective standard of right and wrong—calls wickedness, leading themselves and others off the righteous path and into eternal destruction.

And yet Charlie Kirk is supposedly the bad guy. The blind leading the blind.

“I don’t want to add fuel to a fire. I just want to be able to give clarity to something so irresponsibly (but understandably) taken out of context. Spirited discourse – isn’t that what we should be having?” she said at the time.

“We’re forgetting the nuance of humanity,” the Mean Girls actress continued. “I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable. No one should have to experience this level of violence. This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?”

During an interview with Who What Wear this week, Seyfried doubled down again.

“I’m not f*g apologizing for that,” Seyfried said. “I mean, for fk’s sake, I commented on one thing. I said something based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty dn factual, and I’m free to have an opinion, of course. Thank God for Instagram. I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualized—which is what people do, of course.”

Someone murdered Charlie Kirk while he spoke at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on September 10. Alleged assassin Tyler Robinson, motivated by anger over Kirk’s stance against transgenderism, carried out the heinous act. Robinson dated and lived with a transgender male who identified as female. He wanted to kill Kirk because he “had enough of his hatred.”

And this is exactly why Seyfried calling Kirk “hateful” is not only a bald-faced lie, but rhetorically dangerous too. Whether she intends it or not, she’s offering a justification for unstable individuals to lash out at people they disagree with. Maybe she should try being a decent person and just apologize?

