Ghislaine Maxwell Begs Judge to Be Set Free, But There's a Huge Twist

Ghislaine Maxwell, former lover and partner-in-crime of deceased human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, plans to beg a judge to let her out of the current minimum-security prison she calls home, according to a letter from her lawyer. However, she tossed in a twist this time around. Maxwell plans to represent herself. The delusion is strong with this one.

Can you imagine an adult woman who helped a man rape and auction off underage girls thinking she deserves freedom from any consequences for her actions? It staggers the mind. No universe exists where Maxwell should walk the streets. Her crimes targeted children, the most vulnerable citizens we have aside from the pre-born and elderly. Not to mention the fact that allowing her to go free would be a miscarriage of justice. She received her trial as the Constitution guarantees. She deserves nothing else.

Maxwell, who was transferred to the current facility in Texas from a prison in Florida earlier this year after she agreed to an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, will file a habeas corpus petition, her attorney, David Oscar Markus, said in a letter he addressed to a federal judge.

"Understanding that President Trump has signed the Epstein Transparency Act into law, Ms. Maxwell does not take a position regarding the government’s request to unseal the grand jury transcripts and modify the protective order," Markus stated in a letter he sent to Judge Paul Englemayer on Wednesday.

"At the same time, Ms. Maxwell respectfully notes that shortly she will file a habeas petition pro se," the letter continued. "Releasing the grand jury materials from her case, which contain untested and unproven allegations, would create undue prejudice so severe that it would foreclose the possibility of a fair retrial should Ms. Maxwell’s habeas petition succeed."

He gave no reason for the petition.

Legal experts say a habeas petition usually requires an extremely high burden of proof, and lawyers typically use it only after other appeals fail, according to Fox News.

"It appears from the filing that Ms. Maxwell is attempting to shield herself from the materials that will be released pursuant to the president’s order regarding the Epstein materials to protect her appellate rights, specifically her anticipated habeas corpus petition," New Jersey-based criminal defense lawyer James Leonard Jr. explained.

"Habeas motions typically serve as the final step in the appeals process and courts seldom grant them because the burden is extremely high on the defendant. It appears that Ms. Maxwell is taking that step without a lawyer, which makes her attempt even more difficult," he said.

As stated previously, the victims involved in this horrendous human trafficking operation deserve far better than watching someone who violated them in such a vile manner walk free. The evidence against Maxwell stands solid. No doubt exists about her involvement in the sickening crimes that transpired. Releasing her would truly be a miscarriage of justice. Not to mention that doing so would destroy the career of the judge she plans to petition, a stain that no one could ever scrub clean.

Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer representing one of Epstein's victims, Annie Farmer, said in a separate court document that her client supports the government's decision to unseal grand jury transcripts and other evidence from the case. It's time to reveal the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth concerning Epstein and his crimes.

