South Park Gets One Wrong, Rips Pete Hegseth as 'F***g Douche' on Recent Episode

Comedy Central’s hit animated series South Park spares nobody’s feelings with its sharp-witted, often vulgar humor, partisanship be damned. However, the program seems to have taken a hard left turn lately, openly targeting Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday and calling him a “douchebag” in an episode that aired the same day a radical immigrant from Afghanistan shot two National Guard members in our nation’s capital.

In the episode, a poorly done parody of Hegseth shows up in a fake military uniform and gets tossed out on his duff from the South Park police station after he demands they release Peter Thiel. For those who don’t know, Thiel is a venture capitalist most well known for founding PayPal, the Founders Fund, and Palantir Technologies. The left hates him because his political views put him somewhere between President Donald Trump and former Congressman Ron Paul.

“I don’t think you understand,” Hegseth yells in the episode. “You’re messing with the Department of War!” The showrunners of South Park then shred Hegseth for his posts on social media, portraying him as someone who would rather create online content and chase followers than fulfill his duty as part of the president’s cabinet.

Later, the animated version of President Donald Trump calls the secretary of war and demands he stop “making content” and “actually go do something.” The president calls Hegseth a “douchebag” as he hangs up the phone. Hegseth eventually goes on a rant inside the South Park police station, prompting officers to give him the boot. “Now get your little "b**ch a*s" out of my town,” the police tell him. Officers arrest him and stick him in a cell with Thiel.

Not satisfied with already shredding the secretary of war, the writers then craft new lyrics to the famous Kenny Loggins tune “Danger Zone” from Top Gun to rip Hegseth further: “Acting like a tough guy, posting it around the world…Making lots of content, like a little teenage girl.”

Pete Hegseth can’t stop making content and Trump isn’t having it on South Park #SouthPark pic.twitter.com/pJbZznwOnj — Alex Haha 🃏 (@DevilsAdvocateC) November 27, 2025

The show also targets Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whom it has attacked repeatedly in recent episodes, and brings her in to help cook up a plot to invade South Park. She also tries to bolster her social media platforms by ending her segment of the episode with, “Like and subscribe, guys!”

Hegseth grows irritated with Noem, snapping, “This is not your content! Everyone like and subscribe to the Department of War!” The episode then shifts gears entirely by launching a critique of Saudi Arabia as South Park plans to hold a 5K Turkey Trot sponsored by the Arabian Royal Family. Authorities warn the residents of the fictional town not to criticize Saudi Arabia since the royal family is bankrolling the event.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, have focused the plots of two seasons and nine episodes on tearing into the Trump administration. So much for the program not being partisan. Even Parker and Stone feel the need to grovel before the extreme left from time to time. You hate to see it happen, but it's not all that surprising. For a movement that was clearly rejected by the vast majority of the American public in 2024, progressives have managed to maintain positions of influence in some of our nation's institutions, including the entertainment industry. Let's hope that shifts soon so we can get some quality content to enjoy.

