Billionaire Elon Musk Strikes Back Against Billie Eilish for Calling Him 'Pathetic Pu**y'

Billionaire Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk struck back at pop superstar Billie Eilish after she recently launched an unhinged rant against him, calling him a “f***ing pathetic p***y b***h coward” for not bankrupting himself to help the poor. Eilish should probably stick to making music, because her foray into politics continues to make her look painfully uneducated.

Granted, she recently gave away a whole lot of money to help folks in need — commendable and far more than most celebrities do — but her ideology still insists the wealthiest must carry people who refuse or struggle to carry themselves, which remains misguided.

On Monday evening, Musk responded to Eilish’s comments, saying, "She's not the sharpest tool in the shed." When the topic is politics, especially poverty, the issues run far deeper than the singer understands. First of all, while the rich certainly should, morally speaking, use their wealth to improve the world around them, that moral duty doesn’t require them to support someone from cradle to grave.

In fact, the top earners in the country best help the poor by starting new companies, investing in existing businesses, and expanding operations to create jobs and opportunities in the marketplace. Those who aren’t poor should help those who are poor learn how to, well, stop being poor.

Eilish recently singled Musk out during her speech at the WSJ Innovator Awards, using her acceptance moment to chastise billionaires for allegedly refusing to share their wealth when "people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country."

Later, the singer posted several Instagram Stories from a group called MyVoiceMyChoice, which detailed world issues they claim Musk could solve single-handedly if he’d simply open his pockets. They listed ending world hunger, saving endangered animals, and rebuilding Gaza as tasks he should personally fund.

Eilish then added her own Story in which she called Musk a string of rude words. A bit dramatic, don’t you think? Musk can’t magically end world hunger by donating money alone. He doesn’t have enough cash to feed every person on the planet for the rest of their lives. Even if he hypothetically gave away every dime, he’d only help a limited number of people for a short time.





Without offering people real opportunities and the knowledge to use money wisely, they’d slide right back into poverty and go hungry all over again. It’s lunacy to think one man can end such a problem by simply handing out his fortune.

Musk fired back at her post with one of his own — short, sharp, and sufficient. Tesla shareholders recently voted to give their CEO a trillion-dollar pay package, a measure that earned 75% support from voting shareholders during their annual meeting in Austin, Texas. That's a healthy chunk of change, but that hardly makes Musk solely responsible for solving the world's problems.

Breitbart News noted that "the pay package, introduced by the Tesla board in September, consists of 12 tranches of shares that the company will grant to Musk as he hits specific milestones over the next decade."

