Jen Psaki Suggests On-Air Trump Is a 'Predator,' Immediately Regrets It

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, now a talking head on MSNBC, suggested during an on-air segment that President Donald Trump probably appears among the “predators” named in the infamous files concerning deceased pedophile and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. As soon as the words flew out of her mouth, she regretted her insinuation and tried to walk it back. But those of us with more than one fully functioning brain know she meant it.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, House Democrats released a series of emails in which Epstein claimed President Trump knew about his sick and twisted human trafficking and sexual escapades and sat in the room with one of his victims.

After suggesting Trump himself is a predator, Psaki, on an episode of The Briefing with Jen Psaki, quickly added that no evidence suggests Trump himself played any role in Epstein’s trafficking operation.

“You’re talking about the other predators out there, right, in addition to Trump,” Psaki said to her guest, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), during the show. She quickly added, “And I’m not saying he is; we don’t know all the details on that. I’m just saying, in addition to what we’ve learned about Epstein and others, there are other predators out there.”

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Circles Back After Referring to Trump as a ‘Predator’ on Air



MSNBC host Jen Psaki has sparked controversy after she insinuated President Trump was a “predator” during her show, then quickly corrected herself on air.



While interviewing Dem. Rep. Robert Garcia… pic.twitter.com/xQ3VBCYQZV — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 14, 2025

Too late, Psaki. You told us what you really think of the president. Once that came out of your mouth, it was too late to shove it back in.

Advertisement

It’s not surprising she thinks Trump is on the list of individuals potentially involved with Epstein’s operation. Most leftists do. I guess they believe that, if they think about it hard enough, it’ll magically become a fact.

Related: Billie Eilish Goes on Vicious, Expletive-Laced Rant About Elon Musk

According to the Daily Caller:

The documents containing Epstein’s emails redacted the name of sex-trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who stated in 2011 that Trump did not engage in any sexual acts with Epstein’s victims during her time with him. More of Epstein’s victims told NBC News in September that they never witnessed or heard about Trump doing anything illegal during his friendship with Epstein. Epstein’s business partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, stated during a July 24 deposition that Trump was a “gentleman in all respects” and denied ever witnessing him act inappropriately.

On July 29, the president spoke with the media and said he ended his relationship with Epstein after Epstein “stole” female staffers from Mar-a-Lago. Shockingly, he believes they included Giuffre.

Americans may be a step closer to seeing the fully disclosed files after a discharge petition gathered enough signatures to force Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to hold a vote on the matter. Several big-name Republicans, including Reps. Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert, signed the petition and also said they will vote in favor of the measure.

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke about the emails and called them “selectively leaked” by radical Democrats to “create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.”

Considering how Republicans managed to end the government shutdown without compromising and without funding healthcare for illegal immigrants, a move that has Democrats blowing smoke out of their ears. Many suspect the leak of these emails came as an intentional counterattack. Liberals have no morals and will sink as low as possible to try and ruin Trump. We’ve got a decade of their around-the-clock assaults against him to prove it.





Help us continue to expose the truth about liberal bias in the media. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off of your membership.