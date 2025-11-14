Billie Eilish Goes on Vicious, Expletive-Laced Rant About Elon Musk

Leftist pop sensation Billie Eilish unleashed an expletive-filled rant against billionaire tech guru Elon Musk, calling him a “f***ing pathetic p***y b***h coward” for allegedly refusing to be generous enough with his fortune. The questions, of course, are how anyone defines “generous” as a dollar amount and who grants the authority to the person who invents that definition.

Advertisement

Eilish posted several stories on her Instagram account from a group called MyVoiceMyChoice, which dove deep into several alleged world issues that Musk’s fat bankroll could supposedly solve: world hunger, saving endangered animals, and rebuilding Gaza. Apparently, Eilish thinks the Tesla CEO grows a field of trees sprouting dollar bills instead of leaves if she truly believes one man can solve all three problems, no matter how rich he is. That’s just not how money or the economy works.

The pop star then shared a story that used the vulgar phrase above to label Musk and his fortune. Her rant followed a week during which she accepted an award at a ceremony filled with rich folk — including Meta head honcho Mark Zuckerberg — and told everyone they need to give away their money.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Eilish said while accepting the Music Innovator Award at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards. “I’d say, if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it,” she continued.

Advertisement

There’s nothing wrong with wealthy people using their vast resources to help others, of course. However, the process isn’t nearly as simple as Eilish makes it sound. Many organizations claiming to help the poor actually operate as con artists who gladly take donations but keep the money for themselves. When cash passes through many hands, the risk rises that it won’t reach the people who truly need it.

Even with Musk’s money, there’s a limit to how much is available compared to what it would take to solve the problems she listed. How exactly do you “end world hunger” by giving away your money? Hungry people would need support for life. Musk is loaded, don’t get me wrong, but he’s not that loaded. Ending world hunger would require Musk and others to pour money into root-level solutions to poverty: lack of opportunities and better ways to produce food.

But I don’t think that’s what Eilish wants. As a leftist, she thinks all wealthy people — including herself — should “share the wealth,” without realizing people have tried this over and over, to no avail. That socialist strategy only increases poverty, ultimately leaving everyone more dependent and worse off economically.

Advertisement

Related: Trump's 'Really Kind' Act Following Death of Ozzy Osbourne Leaves His Widow in Tears

At the award ceremony last week, Eilish boldly called out specific billionaires. Some of those she targeted sat right in the same room.

“Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me,” she continued. “If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.” The crowd laughed at her call for generosity, though Mark Zuckerberg, who seemed unhappy with the comments, withheld his applause.

Help PJ Media continue to hold Hollywood celebrities accountable. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.