Idaho Murderer Bryan Kohberger Now Ordered to Pay Donations to Victims' Families

An Idaho court delivered a big slap to convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger, ordering him to hand over the tens of thousands of dollars he’s received in donations since pleading guilty to life in prison for murdering four University of Idaho students earlier this year. What kind of sick and twisted people send their hard-earned money to a psychopathic killer? Why have human beings always felt so fascinated by cold-blooded killers?

What a testament to the fallen nature of humanity.

On Thursday, a judge handed down a ruling that forces Kohberger to use some of the money he received to pay the families of the people he killed. This is the least he can do for the crimes he committed. Honestly, if we lived in a truly just society, officials would have executed Kohberger. God commands in Genesis 9:6 that those who murder others must be put to death. And there’s a good reason for that.

True justice, defined objectively by the Creator of the universe, always aims to be restorative. When someone steals, they must return the property or pay the value of what they took, plus a penalty.

But when someone takes a life, no one can restore it. Therefore, the only way to achieve justice for murder is for the murderer to forfeit his life. Kohberger should have received the death penalty. Ordering him to hand over the donation money is honestly a poor substitute for true justice.

According to Outkick:

“Kohberger had argued last week that he was unable to pay $27,000 in additional restitution to the families of two of the four University of Idaho students he butchered in their off-campus home in 2023,” The New York Post reported. “But a judge tossed out his poverty plea Thursday, noting that the confessed murderer received hundreds of donations from supporters and family members totaling $28,360, the Idaho Statesman reported.”

A judge previously ordered the convicted killer to pay a total of $29,000 to the families of victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The new order requires him to pay an additional $3,000 to the families of his two other victims, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, to cover the cost of their urns.

Judge Steven Hippler said in the decision that Kohberger, 30, “has received nearly enough through donations to cover the amount of restitution already ordered. While these funds may no longer be available to Defendant, it is foreseeable that he will continue to receive donations in the future, particularly given that much of the donated amounts came from his family.”

Hippler added that the murderer can work off the debt he owes at any point during his incarceration. As of this writing, Kohberger has not taken that step.

“He also found that Kohberger’s defense team was wrong about their claim that he would not be able to profit from future media deals under Idaho’s version of the ‘Son of Sam’ law, which requires him to put any earnings in an escrow account so that the victims’ families have a chance to collect restitution or damages before he can profit,” Fox News Digital reported.

Judge Hippler also said Kohberger can still earn a profit from any future media deals that come his way.

“Pursuant to subsection three (3) of that statute, any leftover funds in the escrow account must be paid over to a defendant upon a showing that five years have elapsed from the establishment of the escrow account and that no actions are pending against him,” Hippler wrote in the ruling. “Thus, the statute leaves open the potential for Defendant to receive money from media contracts in the future.”

In July 2025, Kohberger confessed to the four murders to avoid the death penalty, which, again, remains a travesty of justice. If he had gone to trial and been convicted, he would have faced death by firing squad. Still too humane a death considering what he did, but justice would have been served nonetheless. The prosecution planned to present overwhelming evidence, including a knife sheath he left at the scene of the murders that contained his DNA.

