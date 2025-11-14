Conservatives Run to Fetterman's Defense After Fall As Liberals Sharpen Their Knives

While we don’t need more evidence that leftists behave like immoral, bloodthirsty ghouls — just look at their response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk for Exhibit A — it’s still important to highlight how quickly these psychopaths turn on their own. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has no doubt discovered this after the reaction to his ventricular fibrillation and subsequent fall.

Advertisement

As soon as the news broke, conservatives across the country flooded social media with well-wishes, while the ghoulish left stormed Bluesky to make fun of him and lament that he survived. And they wonder why more and more Americans are embracing right-wing politics and values? Most Americans possess at least a teeny, tiny bit of human decency. The left appears completely bankrupt of that trait.

Fetterman’s team announced that the senator experienced a “ventricular fibrillation flare-up” and then fell after feeling lightheaded. Keep in mind that this kind of heart condition can become fatal if doctors don’t treat it quickly. It’s far more serious than his team made it sound. Fetterman also sustained minor facial injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Pennsylvania Democrat stayed in good enough spirits to crack a joke, saying, “If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!” Steve Guest, a conservative commentator, exposed the true face of the demonic left by posting screenshots of several BlueSky comments from liberals, many of whom mocked him and wished he hadn’t gotten up again.

Blue Sky is an absolute cesspool right now in the wake of the news about John Fetterman's fall. pic.twitter.com/fNKhvXEGuQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 13, 2025

Advertisement

“Tragically, he’s expected to live,” one user wrote. Another sneered, “Karma is a b***h, ain’t it, Fetterman? Looks like he’s not getting enough oxygen to his brain, I could have told you that …”

Is that not sickening? This is a guy who still believes and adheres to plenty of leftist ideas and still backs much of the radical agenda liberals champion. But because Fetterman supported Israel over Hamas and voted to end the government shutdown, these people now want him to die. Really let that sink in.

One user, responding to a headline about Fetterman’s facial injuries, asked, “How the f**k could anyone tell?” Another wrote, “Damn, I hope the pavement is ok.”

Now contrast that depravity with comments from conservatives, starting with Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham. She went on X and wrote:

Wishing Sen. Fetterman a full and speedy recovery. Health scares are no joke. Glad he’s doing well and under care. pic.twitter.com/E8ODdn7vUm — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 13, 2025

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa) posted about the incident:

I reached out to Senator Fetterman and Dina has spoken to Gisele. John is a tough Pittsburgher and is already on the mend. We are thinking of him, Gisele, and their entire family — looking forward to seeing my good friend in the coming days. — Senator Dave McCormick (@SenMcCormickPA) November 13, 2025

Advertisement

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sent positive vibes to Fetterman:

Like so many who know and appreciate Senator Fetterman, I’m wishing him a speedy and full recovery.



Praying for John and his wonderful family. https://t.co/iuSsCwQakB — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 13, 2025

This is just one more example of why you shouldn't support the left. If you dare to think for yourself, if you step out of line with the hive mind, they'll stick the proverbial knife in your back.

Help us continue to expose the truth about liberalism's lack of morality. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.