Conservatives Run to Fetterman's Defense After Fall As Liberals Sharpen Their Knives

Michael Cantrell | 5:45 PM on November 14, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

While we don’t need more evidence that leftists behave like immoral, bloodthirsty ghouls — just look at their response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk for Exhibit A — it’s still important to highlight how quickly these psychopaths turn on their own. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has no doubt discovered this after the reaction to his ventricular fibrillation and subsequent fall.

Advertisement

As soon as the news broke, conservatives across the country flooded social media with well-wishes, while the ghoulish left stormed Bluesky to make fun of him and lament that he survived. And they wonder why more and more Americans are embracing right-wing politics and values? Most Americans possess at least a teeny, tiny bit of human decency. The left appears completely bankrupt of that trait.

Fetterman’s team announced that the senator experienced a “ventricular fibrillation flare-up” and then fell after feeling lightheaded. Keep in mind that this kind of heart condition can become fatal if doctors don’t treat it quickly. It’s far more serious than his team made it sound. Fetterman also sustained minor facial injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Pennsylvania Democrat stayed in good enough spirits to crack a joke, saying, “If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!” Steve Guest, a conservative commentator, exposed the true face of the demonic left by posting screenshots of several BlueSky comments from liberals, many of whom mocked him and wished he hadn’t gotten up again.

Advertisement

“Tragically, he’s expected to live,” one user wrote. Another sneered, “Karma is a b***h, ain’t it, Fetterman? Looks like he’s not getting enough oxygen to his brain, I could have told you that …”

Is that not sickening? This is a guy who still believes and adheres to plenty of leftist ideas and still backs much of the radical agenda liberals champion. But because Fetterman supported Israel over Hamas and voted to end the government shutdown, these people now want him to die. Really let that sink in.

One user, responding to a headline about Fetterman’s facial injuries, asked, “How the f**k could anyone tell?” Another wrote, “Damn, I hope the pavement is ok.”

Now contrast that depravity with comments from conservatives, starting with Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham. She went on X and wrote:

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa) posted about the incident:

Advertisement

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sent positive vibes to Fetterman:

This is just one more example of why you shouldn't support the left. If you dare to think for yourself, if you step out of line with the hive mind, they'll stick the proverbial knife in your back.

Help us continue to expose the truth about liberalism's lack of morality. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Michael Cantrell

Michael Cantrell is a political commentator and writer with over 17 years in the industry. He's a devout Catholic who loves Jesus and a patriot who fully believes the application of conservative principles improves every area of society.

Read more by Michael Cantrell

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOHN FETTERMAN LIBERAL MEDIA

Recommended

Okay, Now It’s Confirmed: Trump Is Driving Leftists CRAZY Robert Spencer
Hey Democrats, Let’s Talk About Ashley Biden’s Diary for a Moment Matt Margolis
Every SNAP Recipient Has to Reapply, Prove Necessity for Benefits Catherine Salgado
When Violence Becomes Virtue: Leftists Haven't Thought Things Through Very Well Kevin Downey Jr.
BBC Issues a Humiliating Apology to Trump for Deliberately Biased Edit of His J6 Speech Rick Moran
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Nancy Pelosi Is the Avatar of Everything Wrong With California Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

'Unwoke' with Kevin and Kruiser #131: Semi-Annual Sydney Sweeney Appreciation Episode
The Psychiatrist Who Fought Against Gender Madness and Was Punished for It Has Now Come in From the Cold
New Ice Age? I Still Have My Global Warming Decorations Up
Advertisement